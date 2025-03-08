Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' renewed for season 2 despite critic backlash and ratings

Despite being panned by reviewers, Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan'has managed to secure a second season, and it is almost true that controversy still fuels viewership. The eight-episode show, which premiered on Tuesday, features the Duchess of Sussex sharing cooking, gardening, and hosting tips from a stunning California estate. Despite being labelled “gormless lifestyle filler” by *The Guardian* and an “exercise in narcissism” by *The Telegraph*, the series has found its way into Netflix’s top 10 in 47 countries, including the U.S., Canada, and South Africa.
The show’s renewal was announced just hours after its debut, with Meghan sharing the news on Instagram in her signature playful style. Wearing a hat that read “lettuce romaine calm,” she posted, “Lettuce romaine calm… or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of *With Love, Meghan* is coming!” She added, “If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!”
The series, described by Netflix as a “heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California,” was initially delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. It centres around Meghan preparing dishes like pasta, focaccia, and baked fish, while sharing tips on flower arranging and DIY bath salts. Celebrity guests, including Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi, join her for simple, light-hearted conversations, though critics argue the show lacks depth.
Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling share laughs and lifestyle tips on With Love, MeghanInstagram/meghan
Despite its 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the BBC’s royal correspondent Sean Coughlan praised it as “a glass of something sparkling on a grey day,” pointing out its escapism and aspirational appeal. Meanwhile, Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, *As Ever*, launched alongside the show, featuring products like raspberry spread and flower sprinkles.The renewal is another huge step in Meghan and Prince Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal, following mixed results with projects like *Harry & Meghan* and *Heart of Invictus*. Although critics remain divided, *With Love, Meghan* has clearly struck a chord with viewers, positioning Meghan as a polarising yet compelling figure in the entertainment world. Season 2, already filmed, is set to stream this autumn, promising more of Meghan’s unapologetic charm and aspirational living