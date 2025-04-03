Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ products sell out in just 30 minutes, including £21.60 honey jars

The highly anticipated collection, which features a selection of premium artisanal goods

Meghan Markle

Meghan remains optimistic about the future of her brand

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Meghan Markle’s latest business venture, the As Ever lifestyle range, has made a remarkable debut, with products selling out in under 30 minutes. The highly anticipated collection, which features a selection of premium artisanal goods, has garnered immediate consumer interest and social media excitement.

Among the standout products was a jar of wildflower honey with honeycomb, priced at $28 (£21.60), which quickly disappeared from the online store. Other sought-after items included flower sprinkles at $15 (£11.60), raspberry jam at $14 (£10.80), and a selection of herbal teas and baking mixes, each ranging between $12 (£9.30) and $14 (£10.80). The rapid sell-out reflects Meghan’s growing influence in the lifestyle and wellness market.

A strong social media launch

Meghan marked the launch with an enthusiastic post on social media, writing: "We're live! Come shop the As Ever collection I've poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you," while emphasising that each seasonal drop would have "limited quantities". Her followers were quick to respond, with many expressing excitement over the curated selection of products inspired by her personal experiences.

In a newsletter accompanying the launch, the Duchess described As Ever as a "love language" rather than just a brand, encouraging buyers to see the products as meaningful additions to their daily lives. She even suggested that empty jam jars could be repurposed into vases or containers for special keepsakes, adding a sentimental touch to the collection.

Expanding the brand’s reach

The success of As Ever’s debut comes just weeks after Meghan announced her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which will further cement her lifestyle brand’s presence. In addition to the online launch, the Duchess’s partnership with Netflix will see As Ever products made available in two of the largest shopping malls in the United States later this year.

The rapid sell-out has also drawn comparisons to other celebrity-backed brands that have leveraged exclusivity and high-profile endorsements to generate interest. While the first drop sold out within minutes, it remains to be seen how the brand will sustain demand in the long run. Meghan’s team is expected to introduce more seasonal collections, following a strategy commonly used in the luxury and lifestyle markets.

Meghan’s connection to the brand

Meghan has long been associated with a refined and curated aesthetic, often drawing inspiration from her personal experiences. She has spoken about how the crepe mix in the collection reminds her of "backpacking through France as a student," while the raspberry jam, produced in a factory, is described as "presented in keepsake packaging." Her storytelling approach to marketing has resonated with fans, who view the brand as an extension of her lifestyle and values.

The Duchess also encourages sustainability and mindfulness in product use. In her newsletter, she advised customers to repurpose their empty jam jars as small bud vases or storage containers for pens and keepsakes. These small details add a layer of intimacy to the brand, aligning with Meghan’s message of meaningful living.

The future of As Ever

Meghan remains optimistic about the future of her brand, likening its early journey to that of other entrepreneurial ventures. Despite minor launch hiccups, such as a spelling error in an Instagram link, the overwhelming response from buyers suggests a promising start for As Ever. As the brand prepares for future product releases, the demand for Meghan’s carefully curated lifestyle products continues to build momentum.

While it is still in the early days, the As Ever range has certainly made an impact. Whether this initial success will translate into long-term growth remains to be seen, but with a strong social media following and an established personal brand, Meghan appears to be positioning herself as a major player in the luxury lifestyle market.

as everhighprofile endorsementshoneycomb jarlifestyle rangeluxury lifestyle marketnetflix serieswellness market

Related News

10 Indian models
Fashion

10 Indian models who deserve the ramp more than overhyped Bollywood celebrities

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts
Business

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

Police Recover £1M Stolen Jewellery in Hounslow, Owners Sought
News

Stolen jewellery worth £1m recovered in Hounslow, police seek owners

More For You

Donald Trump

The latest tariffs are part of Trump’s broader effort to address what he claims are unfair trade practices

Getty

Trump pressures UK to accept chlorinated chicken for tariff relief

Britain is facing renewed pressure from the United States to lift its ban on chlorinated chicken as a condition for tariff relief, following the imposition of sweeping new trade barriers by Donald Trump’s administration. The US president has introduced a 10 per cent tariff on all British exports to the United States, with even steeper levies placed on imports from the European Union.

US tariffs and trade demands

The latest tariffs are part of Trump’s broader effort to address what he claims are unfair trade practices. The White House, in its announcement, criticised the UK’s “non-science-based standards” that restrict American agricultural imports, including poultry and beef. It argued that these trade policies act as non-tariff barriers that disadvantage US exporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
8 packaged foods recalled in UK in the last month

These food recalls show how important it is to check labels and stay updated on safety alerts

iStock

8 packaged foods recalled in UK in the last month

Food recalls in the UK are issued when products pose risks to consumers. These risks can range from contamination to allergen mislabelling, and staying informed about these recalls is crucial for consumer safety. Recent recalls emphasize the importance of vigilance when purchasing and consuming food items. If you’ve recently stocked up on groceries, it’s time to check your pantry and fridge to ensure none of the items listed below are affected.

1. Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bars

On April 2, 2025, Tony’s Chocolonely recalled its Dark Almond Sea Salt & Everything Bar after discovering small stones in the product. The presence of foreign objects in food can pose serious risks, such as dental damage or choking hazards. The company has urged customers to return the affected items immediately to avoid potential harm. If you have recently purchased this product, check your packaging and return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra’s Skincare Secret for a Radiant Glow

A glimpse into the secret behind her flawless, dewy glow

Instagram/ priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra shares her skincare secret for achieving the ultimate glow

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again mesmerized fans, not just with her undeniable star power but also with her radiant beauty and touching personal moments. The actress recently took to social media to unveil her simple yet effective skincare ritual, offering a glimpse into the secret behind her flawless, dewy glow.

A glow that speaks volumes

Priyanka’s skincare revelation came via her Instagram stories, where she showcased the results of her go-to beauty practice, a sheet mask. The actress shared snapshots flaunting her luminous complexion post-skincare, proving that sometimes, the simplest routines yield the most stunning results.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor

Striking appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show

Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor dazzles in red at Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor made a striking appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, turning heads in a glamorous red ensemble. The event, held at the iconic Gateway of India, was a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage and featured an exclusive showcase of Vivienne Westwood’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection.

A show-stopping look

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, was the cynosure of all eyes as she arrived in a stunning red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, corset bodice, and off-shoulder sleeves. Her outfit exuded elegance and sophistication, complemented by her gold-hued heels, which added a touch of glamour to her look.

Keep ReadingShow less
Timeless luxury: The 5 most expensive Rolex watches of 2025

Rolex continues to captivate the world with its dedication to perfection

Getty

Timeless luxury: The 5 most expensive Rolex watches of 2025

Rolex, a name synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless sophistication, has once again redefined the boundaries of opulence in 2025. As one of the most iconic watchmakers in history, Rolex continues to create masterpieces that epitomise both innovation and style. Below, we explore some of the most expensive and desirable Rolex watches of the year, each a testament to unparalleled artistry and technical precision.

1. Rolex GMT-Master II Pepsi Meteorite (£49,000)

Rolex GMT-Master II Rolex

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc