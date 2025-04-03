Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ products sell out in just 30 minutes, including £21.60 honey jars

Meghan Markle’s latest business venture, the As Ever lifestyle range, has made a remarkable debut, with products selling out in under 30 minutes. The highly anticipated collection, which features a selection of premium artisanal goods, has garnered immediate consumer interest and social media excitement.

Among the standout products was a jar of wildflower honey with honeycomb, priced at $28 (£21.60), which quickly disappeared from the online store. Other sought-after items included flower sprinkles at $15 (£11.60), raspberry jam at $14 (£10.80), and a selection of herbal teas and baking mixes, each ranging between $12 (£9.30) and $14 (£10.80). The rapid sell-out reflects Meghan’s growing influence in the lifestyle and wellness market.

A strong social media launch

Meghan marked the launch with an enthusiastic post on social media, writing: "We're live! Come shop the As Ever collection I've poured so much love into. So excited to share this with you," while emphasising that each seasonal drop would have "limited quantities". Her followers were quick to respond, with many expressing excitement over the curated selection of products inspired by her personal experiences.

In a newsletter accompanying the launch, the Duchess described As Ever as a "love language" rather than just a brand, encouraging buyers to see the products as meaningful additions to their daily lives. She even suggested that empty jam jars could be repurposed into vases or containers for special keepsakes, adding a sentimental touch to the collection.

Expanding the brand’s reach

The success of As Ever’s debut comes just weeks after Meghan announced her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which will further cement her lifestyle brand’s presence. In addition to the online launch, the Duchess’s partnership with Netflix will see As Ever products made available in two of the largest shopping malls in the United States later this year.

The rapid sell-out has also drawn comparisons to other celebrity-backed brands that have leveraged exclusivity and high-profile endorsements to generate interest. While the first drop sold out within minutes, it remains to be seen how the brand will sustain demand in the long run. Meghan’s team is expected to introduce more seasonal collections, following a strategy commonly used in the luxury and lifestyle markets.

Meghan’s connection to the brand

Meghan has long been associated with a refined and curated aesthetic, often drawing inspiration from her personal experiences. She has spoken about how the crepe mix in the collection reminds her of "backpacking through France as a student," while the raspberry jam, produced in a factory, is described as "presented in keepsake packaging." Her storytelling approach to marketing has resonated with fans, who view the brand as an extension of her lifestyle and values.

The Duchess also encourages sustainability and mindfulness in product use. In her newsletter, she advised customers to repurpose their empty jam jars as small bud vases or storage containers for pens and keepsakes. These small details add a layer of intimacy to the brand, aligning with Meghan’s message of meaningful living.

The future of As Ever

Meghan remains optimistic about the future of her brand, likening its early journey to that of other entrepreneurial ventures. Despite minor launch hiccups, such as a spelling error in an Instagram link, the overwhelming response from buyers suggests a promising start for As Ever. As the brand prepares for future product releases, the demand for Meghan’s carefully curated lifestyle products continues to build momentum.

While it is still in the early days, the As Ever range has certainly made an impact. Whether this initial success will translate into long-term growth remains to be seen, but with a strong social media following and an established personal brand, Meghan appears to be positioning herself as a major player in the luxury lifestyle market.