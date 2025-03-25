Meghan Markle launches online shop featuring her must-have fashion favourites

Meghan Markle is stepping into the world of online retail, giving fans the opportunity to shop her signature style. The Duchess of Sussex has launched a digital storefront on ShopMy, an affiliate-based platform where influencers and public figures curate collections of their favourite items.
Through this venture, Meghan is sharing a selection of clothing, accessories, and jewellery that reflect and bring out her refined yet accessible aesthetic. She announced the launch via Instagram, where she has 2.6 million followers, directing them to explore her picks. With each sale made through her links, Meghan earns a commission, a system widely used by influencers and content creators.
Meghan’s curated collection features timeless wardrobe staples, from chic blazers to classic linen shirtsInstagram Screengrab/ MeghanMarkle
The ShopMy platform, designed for high-profile personalities, allows users to monetise their recommendations, with commission rates reaching up to 30%. Meghan described the collection as a “handpicked and curated selection of the things I love,” adding that she has often been asked to share her style insights.
Over the years, Meghan’s fashion choices have sparked massive demand, with items selling out within minutes. A white coat from the Canadian brand Line the Label that she wore for her engagement announcement in 2017 caused the brand’s website to crash. Similarly, a Strathberry handbag she carried shortly after sold out globally in under 15 minutes.
Her newly unveiled collection consists of 32 pieces that embody her minimalist yet contemporary and elegant fashion sense. The selection includes neutral-toned wardrobe staples like linen trousers, striped button-downs, and structured blazers. Brands featured range from high-street labels like J Crew and Reformation to luxury names such as Saint Laurent. Prices vary, with items like a Uniqlo trench coat available for £99 alongside Saint Laurent sandals retailing at £595.
The Duchess steps into e-commerce, blending luxury and high-street fashion in her handpicked selectionsGetty Images
This latest move follows a series of business ventures from Meghan. Earlier this year, she introduced As Ever, a lifestyle brand that evolved from her American Riviera Orchard project, aiming to sell curated home essentials. She also returned to streaming with ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix, despite mixed reviews, and has announced plans for a new podcast featuring conversations with female entrepreneurs.
Meghan’s foray into e-commerce visibly aligns with her broader strategy of carving out an independent brand identity. With a loyal fan base eager to emulate her style, this online shop is likely just the beginning of her expanding business empire.