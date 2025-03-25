Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meghan Markle launches online shop featuring her must-have fashion favourites

The Duchess of Sussex unveils a curated collection of stylish essentials, from high-street staples to luxury fashion.

Meghan Markle

Fans can now shop the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite fashion picks through her newly launched online store

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Meghan Markle is stepping into the world of online retail, giving fans the opportunity to shop her signature style. The Duchess of Sussex has launched a digital storefront on ShopMy, an affiliate-based platform where influencers and public figures curate collections of their favourite items.

Through this venture, Meghan is sharing a selection of clothing, accessories, and jewellery that reflect and bring out her refined yet accessible aesthetic. She announced the launch via Instagram, where she has 2.6 million followers, directing them to explore her picks. With each sale made through her links, Meghan earns a commission, a system widely used by influencers and content creators.

Meghan’s curated collection features timeless wardrobe staples, from chic blazers to classic linen shirtsInstagram Screengrab/ MeghanMarkle


The ShopMy platform, designed for high-profile personalities, allows users to monetise their recommendations, with commission rates reaching up to 30%. Meghan described the collection as a “handpicked and curated selection of the things I love,” adding that she has often been asked to share her style insights.

Over the years, Meghan’s fashion choices have sparked massive demand, with items selling out within minutes. A white coat from the Canadian brand Line the Label that she wore for her engagement announcement in 2017 caused the brand’s website to crash. Similarly, a Strathberry handbag she carried shortly after sold out globally in under 15 minutes.



Her newly unveiled collection consists of 32 pieces that embody her minimalist yet contemporary and elegant fashion sense. The selection includes neutral-toned wardrobe staples like linen trousers, striped button-downs, and structured blazers. Brands featured range from high-street labels like J Crew and Reformation to luxury names such as Saint Laurent. Prices vary, with items like a Uniqlo trench coat available for £99 alongside Saint Laurent sandals retailing at £595.


Meghan MarkleThe Duchess steps into e-commerce, blending luxury and high-street fashion in her handpicked selectionsGetty Images


This latest move follows a series of business ventures from Meghan. Earlier this year, she introduced As Ever, a lifestyle brand that evolved from her American Riviera Orchard project, aiming to sell curated home essentials. She also returned to streaming with ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix, despite mixed reviews, and has announced plans for a new podcast featuring conversations with female entrepreneurs.

Meghan’s foray into e-commerce visibly aligns with her broader strategy of carving out an independent brand identity. With a loyal fan base eager to emulate her style, this online shop is likely just the beginning of her expanding business empire.

accessoriesclothingcurated home essentialsdigital storefrontjewellerylifestyle brandnetflixonline retailpodcastshopmy platformstrathberry handbagwardrobe essentialsmeghan markle

Related News

National Trust using cutting-edge methods to save ‘rarest native tree’
Features

National Trust using cutting-edge methods to save ‘rarest native tree’

Survey Reveals More Britons Reducing Everyday Spending
Business

Survey shows more Britons cutting back on everyday expenses

Hamdan Ballal
Entertainment

Oscar-winning filmmaker Hamdan Ballal beaten and detained in West Bank

More For You

Naomi Watts and Daughter Kai Shine on Red Carpet Event

Naomi Watts grinning widely as they posed for the cameras

Getty Images

Naomi Watts and daughter Kai shine on red carpet

The Australian actress stepped out with her 16-year-old daughter, Kai, at the premiere of her latest film, The Friend, marking a rare public appearance together.

Naomi Watts beamed with pride as she posed on the red carpet alongside her teenage daughter, Kai, on Monday night. The pair attended the star-studded premiere of Watts’ latest film, The Friend, in which the actress takes a leading role.

Keep ReadingShow less
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar performing at a past concert before the Melbourne controversy

Getty Images

Neha Kakkar booed for arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne concert, breaks down on stage

Neha Kakkar’s recent concert in Melbourne took an unexpected turn when the singer arrived nearly three hours late, leaving fans frustrated. While she attempted to make amends by apologising on stage, a section of the audience remained unimpressed, leading to a tense and emotional moment.

The Bollywood singer, known for hits like Kala Chashma and Aankh Maarey, took the stage much later than the scheduled time, prompting many in the crowd to react negatively. Some concertgoers booed as she addressed the delay, while others openly voiced their disappointment. One audience member shouted, “Go back! Rest in your hotel,” while another sarcastically remarked, “This isn’t Indian Idol.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Graham Reacts to ‘Adolescence’ Trending in India

Stephen Graham, co-creator and star of Adolescence, is surprised by the show’s massive success in India

Getty Images

Stephen Graham shocked as Netflix’s 'Adolescence' gains massive popularity in India: ‘Did I hear you correctly?’

British actor and writer Stephen Graham never expected his latest Netflix series, Adolescence, to make such a strong impact worldwide, let alone in India. The gripping crime drama, which debuted on March 13, has not only dominated Netflix’s global charts but also sparked intense discussion among Indian audiences, leaving Graham surprised.

The four-episode series, shot entirely in single takes, follows the chilling case of 13-year-old Jamie Miller played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a classmate. The show’s raw storytelling and emotional depth have earned praise from critics and viewers alike, but it was the overwhelming response from India that truly caught Graham off guard.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement

Getty Images

Gérard Depardieu appears in Paris court for sexual assault trial

French actor Gérard Depardieu appeared in Paris criminal court on Monday, facing charges of sexual assault in connection with incidents that allegedly took place on a film set in 2021. The 76-year-old actor, one of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, is accused of assaulting two women during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). This high-profile trial marks a significant moment in the French entertainment industry, with Depardieu being the most prominent actor to face such allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Dressed in a black suit and trainers, with his grey hair swept back, Depardieu arrived at the courthouse under heavy police presence. Dozens of protesters had gathered outside, chanting: “Victims, we believe you; rapists, we see you.” After confirming his identity, Depardieu expressed his readiness to answer the court’s questions, with his testimony scheduled for Tuesday.
Depardieu is charged with sexually assaulting a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant director in separate incidents during the shooting of Les Volets Verts in Paris in 2021. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£63,000).


The allegations stem from an incident on 10 September 2021, when Depardieu is accused of trapping the set dresser between his legs and grabbing her buttocks, pubis, and chest. According to the victim, the actor used obscene language, and bodyguards had to intervene to pull him away. The set dresser’s lawyer told the court that the incident had been witnessed by several people and described the moment as the woman being “trapped against her will.” The set dresser reportedly spoke to senior colleagues immediately, who suggested she report the matter to the police. Her lawyer further claimed that a production manager received a call from Depardieu around that time, in which the actor apologised and remarked that it was “no longer the era to do that.” Depardieu’s legal team has denied this account.
In addition, Depardieu is accused of assaulting a 34-year-old assistant director on two occasions, once on 31 August 2021 and again in September that year, both on set and in the street. The woman alleges that Depardieu grabbed her buttocks and chest during these encounters. Her lawyer stated in court that the victim had confided in friends about the incidents shortly after they occurred, claiming that the actor had been repeatedly touching her without consent.

Keep ReadingShow less
KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Blessed with Baby Girl, Stars Celebrate

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul embrace parenthood, welcoming their baby girl on March 24, 2025

Getty Images

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcome baby girl, Bollywood and cricket fraternity celebrate

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcome their first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2023, shared the joyous news on social media with a heartfelt post.

Rahul, currently part of the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025, was absent from his team’s opening match against Lucknow Super Giants to be by Athiya’s side for the birth of their daughter. His absence was noted during the toss, with Axar Patel, the team’s captain for the season, confirming Rahul’s unavailability for the match.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc