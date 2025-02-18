Meghan Markle’s bracelet sparks viral frenzy: Small business sees 11,000% sales boom overnight

Lia Valencia Key was having an ordinary, even frustrating, day when everything changed. It was Super Bowl Sunday, and she had just finished cleaning up a mess of spilled oats in her kitchen when her phone started blowing up with notifications. The founder of Valencia Key, a small jewellery brand, had no idea what was happening until she realised Meghan Markle had worn one of her bracelets in Canada that day. Within hours, the bracelet was completely sold out, and her business skyrocketed.

The bracelet in question, the “Joy” bracelet is part of a collection that includes “Peace” and “Love” versions, each designed to promote mindfulness and gratitude. Priced at $125, the piece carries a deeper meaning, aligning with Meghan’s own journey of embracing joy and positivity.





“I was shaking and screaming. It’s still hard to process,” Lia recalls. Valencia Key’s sales spiked by 11,000%, website traffic surged by 93%, and nearly 1,000 new followers flooded her Instagram within a week. For a small business, this wasn’t just a lucky break, it was a life-changing moment.

What makes this success even more special is Lia’s inspiring journey. Raised in poverty by a single mother in Philadelphia, she spent part of her childhood experiencing homelessness. But her mother’s words "Your predicament doesn’t determine your destiny" stayed with her. Determined to create something meaningful, Lia built Valencia Key, a brand rooted in light, empowerment, and resilience.

“I’ve always believed in shining my light,” she says. “Now, thanks to Meghan, that light is reaching further than I ever imagined.”





Meghan Markle’s ability to spotlight small, women-led businesses has become a hallmark of her public presence. From Strathberry handbags to Rothy’s shoes, her fashion choices often lead to instant sell-outs and massive exposure for independent brands.

For Lia, this was beyond just a business boost instead for her it was validation of her journey. The success has even allowed her to hire her first employee, a major milestone for her company.

As she looks ahead, Lia dreams of expanding Valencia Key into a global brand, spreading hope, positivity, and empowerment through her designs.

“Thank you for seeing my light,” she says, addressing Meghan. “Thank you for changing my life in such a big way.”

In a world where a single accessory can spark a global movement, The Meghan Markle Effect continues to prove its power!