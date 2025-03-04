Meghan Markle opens up on royal life: ‘I was figuring it out in real time’, in her most candid interview yet

Meghan Markle is stepping back into the spotlight, but this time, it’s on her own terms. Her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is more like a heartfelt ode to her passions like cooking, gardening, and hosting also while offering a peek into her life in sunny California. Her latest interview has sparked conversations and for good reason. From candid confessions to subtle power moves, here’s what stood out:

1. Casual meals and family time

Meghan’s series highlights her love for cooking and hosting, but she keeps it real. Chinese takeout is a favourite in their household, though she admits she still plates it beautifully. “It’s about doing what you can and doing it with love,” she says. Breakfast is a family affair, with Meghan often whipping up fried eggs for Harry and their son, Archie. Despite her glamorous image, she cherishes these simple moments.









2. A return to her roots

The series feels like a nod to her pre-royal days, when she ran the lifestyle blog The Tig. Meghan doesn’t see herself as an influencer but as an entrepreneur. “If the brand ends up influential, that’s great,” she says. Her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, reflects her journey of self-discovery and creativity, though she acknowledges the challenges of building a business. “There are twists and turns—even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time,” she admits.

3. A creative spark with Harry

Working on the show has rekindled a sense of joy in her marriage. “It’s almost like a honeymoon period again,” Meghan says. Harry, she notes, loves seeing her return to her creative roots, reminiscent of when they first met. “I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the things I was doing back then,” she shares. The series is deeply personal, showcasing her love for cooking, gardening, and crafting.





4. A new podcast on the horizon

After the mixed reception of her previous podcast, Archetypes, Meghan is launching a new one with Lemonada Media this spring. She’s open about the learning curve and the scrutiny she faces. “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out,” she says. Her resilience shines through as she navigates the challenges of public life.

5. Looking forward, not back

Unlike her previous Netflix documentary, which delved into her royal exit, this series is upbeat and forward-looking. It’s filled with sunny California vibes, lush gardens, and stylish kitchens. While there’s no mention of the royals, Meghan does reflect on the significance of the Sussex name. “It’s our shared name as a family,” she says. “It means a lot to me, especially now that we have children.”

Meghan’s Next Chapter: A Glimpse Into Her New Series—And a Life Beyond Royalty Instagram/meghan

Every interview has a viral moment, and this one was no exception. Meghan’s cryptic but also powerful statement about ‘living authentically and letting go of the noise’ set social media ablaze, with people dissecting every word.

From self-reflection to strategic silence, Meghan’s interview seemed like a masterclass in staying in control of the conversation. Love her or not, she knows how to make headlines.