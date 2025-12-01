Skip to content
Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 01, 2025
Eastern Eye

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws
Gallery

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws

Entertainment

Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru

Raj and Samantha leaving the temple after the morning ceremony

Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Entertainment

Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru in a private wedding at the Isha Foundation ending months of speculation

Samir Zaidi

Two Sinners marks Samir Zaidi’s striking directorial debut

Entertainment

Samir Zaidi, director of 'Two Sinners', emerges as a powerful new voice in Indian film

5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK — must-watch

Why UK audiences are turning to Indian mythology — and the OTT releases driving the trend this year

Instagram/Netflix
Entertainment

5 mythological picks now streaming in the UK — and why they’re worth watching

James Bond

The search for the next James Bond heats up after new clues emerge

Getty Images
Entertainment

Is a younger British actor about to be unveiled as the next James Bond?

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers

Robert Downey Jr’s new 'Avengers: Doomsday' tease puts Iron Man back in play and fans sense a twist

Instagram/robertdowneyjr
Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr shocks MCU watchers with an Iron Man hint buried inside his 'Avengers: Doomsday' post

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka talking about challenges and growth in Hollywood

Getty Images
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra admits Hollywood mistakes shaped her career and says forgiving herself was hardest part

Arts & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet

BRB’s Nutcracker dazzles at the Hippodrome

Art & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker returns with magic, scale and flawless storytelling

Liverpool Beatles Museum

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes

Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’
Simon Peachey holds a replica of The Hay Wain
Art & Culture

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’

Bollywood legends

Once-celebrated Hindi cinema stars

AMG
Art & Culture

After the spotlight fades: Bollywood legends who faced tragic downfalls

UK music industry

Over 90 per cent of music creators surveyed demanded protections against unauthorised use of their work by AI systems

Getty Images
Business

UK economy hits high note with £8 billion music boost

Urooj Ashfaq

Indian stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq

AMG
Art & Culture

Urooj Ashfaq’s 'How to Be a Baddie': Funny, familiar, and not quite fearless

Lifestyle

ISKCON's UK birthplace

The building holds deep spiritual importance as ISKCON's UK birthplace

iskconnews
Spirituality

ISKCON reclaims historic London birthplace for £1.6 million after 56 years

Nina Wadia

Nina Wadia is known for her TV comedy and soap roles

Health

NHS launches free 'Healthy Choices Quiz' with actress Nina Wadia

Arctic Circle Husky Park

Arctic Circle Husky Park places strong emphasis on responsible treatment of animals

iStock
Travel

Arctic Circle Husky Park: A year-round Lapland experience for animal lovers

Kim Kardashian in McQueen dress

Kim Kardashian splashes in nude McQueen gown on Rio sand

Instagram/kimkardashian
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian takes decades old Alexander McQueen dress straight into the sea shocking fans online

Humility

Tolerance can also be practised on an energetic level

Mita Mistry
Column

In a world of noise and division, choose humility and tolerance

Mita Mistry
Digital harassment

Women in politics, journalism, entertainment, academia and activism say they are withdrawing from online spaces

iStock
Features

Women in high-profile roles pay hidden ‘safety tax’ to shield from online abuse

