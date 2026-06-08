Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tony Awards 2026: Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott make red-carpet debut as 'Death of a Salesman' dominates the night

Their appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the ceremony

Tony Awards 2026: Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott make red-carpet debut as 'Death of a Salesman' dominates the night

Abbott attends as a nominee for Death of a Salesman

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott make their first official red-carpet appearance together at the Tony Awards
  • Abbott attends as a nominee for Death of a Salesman, which becomes the biggest winner of the night
  • Lesley Manville, John Lithgow, Liberation and Schmigadoon! among the major winners
  • Broadway celebrates a record-breaking season with ticket sales of nearly £1.4 billion

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott step into the spotlight together

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott made headlines at the 79th Tony Awards as they walked the red carpet together for the first time as a couple.

The pair arrived at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday evening, drawing attention from fans and photographers alike. Plaza wore a fitted black-and-white gown that highlighted her baby bump, while Abbott opted for a classic black velvet suit.

Although they have largely kept their relationship private, the appearance marked a significant public moment for the couple, who first worked together on the 2020 independent film Black Bear before sharing the stage in the 2023 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Their appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the ceremony.

Abbott's big night as Death of a Salesman rewrites the record books

Abbott attended the awards as a first-time Tony nominee for his portrayal of Biff Loman in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

The revival entered the evening with nine nominations and went on to become the biggest winner of the night, collecting six awards. The production was named Best Revival of a Play, while director Joe Mantello praised Miller's work for continuing to resonate with modern audiences.

Laurie Metcalf won Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in the production, helping the revival become the most-awarded play revival in Tony Awards history.

The latest triumph adds to the show's remarkable awards legacy. Death of a Salesman previously won Best Play in 1949 and later claimed Best Revival honours in 1984, 1999 and 2012.

Full list of major winners at the Tony Awards 2026

Best Play: Liberation

Best Musical: Schmigadoon!

Best Revival of a Play: Death of a Salesman

Best Revival of a Musical: Ragtime

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Lesley Manville (Oedipus)

Best Leading Actor in a Play: John Lithgow (Giant)

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman)

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw)

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Caissie Levy (Ragtime)

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Joshua Henry (Ragtime)

Other notable winners included The Lost Boys, which collected four awards, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which won three awards including Best Direction of a Musical.

Hosted by singer Pink, the ceremony capped a record Broadway season that generated nearly $1.91 billion in ticket sales, underlining the continued strength of live theatre.

Yet despite the night's major winners, one of the most memorable images of the ceremony came before the awards were even handed out, as Plaza and Abbott's red-carpet debut provided a personal storyline alongside Broadway's biggest celebration.

chris abbotttony awardsaubrey plaza
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Maimuna-Memon-actress
Entertainment

Maimuna Memon: Stepping away from technology has been a real pleasure

Waleed-Akhtar-esh-alladi
Entertainment

Waleed Akhtar says The P Word more relevant than ever

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

More For You

R Madhavan says ‘I’m attracted to attractive girls’ as he opens up about his 27-year marriage

He revealed that Sarita has always had access to his phone and financial accounts

Getty Images

R Madhavan says ‘I’m attracted to attractive girls’ as he opens up about his 27-year marriage

Highlights

  • R Madhavan reflects on the values that have helped sustain his marriage to Sarita for nearly three decades
  • The actor says loyalty comes naturally to him despite years in the film industry
  • Madhavan recalls a piece of relationship advice from Mani Ratnam that has stayed with him throughout his career
  • The couple recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary

‘I’m attracted to attractive girls, but I’d rather go home to my wife’

R Madhavan has opened up about marriage, loyalty and life in the spotlight as an old interview resurfaced following his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Sarita.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said remaining faithful was never something he struggled with, crediting the values he grew up with. While acknowledging that he is attracted to attractive women, Madhavan said he has always preferred returning home to his wife rather than putting himself in situations that could jeopardise their relationship.

Keep ReadingShow less