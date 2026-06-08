Tony Awards 2026: Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott make red-carpet debut as 'Death of a Salesman' dominates the night

Highlights

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott make their first official red-carpet appearance together at the Tony Awards

Abbott attends as a nominee for Death of a Salesman, which becomes the biggest winner of the night

Lesley Manville, John Lithgow, Liberation and Schmigadoon! among the major winners

Broadway celebrates a record-breaking season with ticket sales of nearly £1.4 billion

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott step into the spotlight together

Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott made headlines at the 79th Tony Awards as they walked the red carpet together for the first time as a couple.

The pair arrived at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday evening, drawing attention from fans and photographers alike. Plaza wore a fitted black-and-white gown that highlighted her baby bump, while Abbott opted for a classic black velvet suit.

Although they have largely kept their relationship private, the appearance marked a significant public moment for the couple, who first worked together on the 2020 independent film Black Bear before sharing the stage in the 2023 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Their appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the ceremony.

Abbott's big night as Death of a Salesman rewrites the record books

Abbott attended the awards as a first-time Tony nominee for his portrayal of Biff Loman in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

The revival entered the evening with nine nominations and went on to become the biggest winner of the night, collecting six awards. The production was named Best Revival of a Play, while director Joe Mantello praised Miller's work for continuing to resonate with modern audiences.

Laurie Metcalf won Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in the production, helping the revival become the most-awarded play revival in Tony Awards history.

The latest triumph adds to the show's remarkable awards legacy. Death of a Salesman previously won Best Play in 1949 and later claimed Best Revival honours in 1984, 1999 and 2012.

Full list of major winners at the Tony Awards 2026

Best Play: Liberation

Best Musical: Schmigadoon!

Best Revival of a Play: Death of a Salesman

Best Revival of a Musical: Ragtime

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Lesley Manville (Oedipus)

Best Leading Actor in a Play: John Lithgow (Giant)

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman)

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw)

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Caissie Levy (Ragtime)

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Joshua Henry (Ragtime)

Other notable winners included The Lost Boys, which collected four awards, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which won three awards including Best Direction of a Musical.

Hosted by singer Pink, the ceremony capped a record Broadway season that generated nearly $1.91 billion in ticket sales, underlining the continued strength of live theatre.

Yet despite the night's major winners, one of the most memorable images of the ceremony came before the awards were even handed out, as Plaza and Abbott's red-carpet debut provided a personal storyline alongside Broadway's biggest celebration.