KBC Arts celebrates two millennia of Indian women composers and poets in London

Highlights
- KBC Arts stages its 20th thematic classical music event in London
- Programme honours the contributions of women composers and poets across two millennia
- More than 40 performers, aged between seven and 70, take part in music, dance and instrumental presentations
A tribute to women’s voices in Indian classical arts
KBC Arts marked a significant milestone with its 20th curated classical music programme, presenting a special event dedicated to Indian women composers and poets whose works have shaped the cultural landscape over the past two millennia.
Held on 24 May at the auditorium of Mahalakshmi Temple in London, the event brought together musicians, dancers and instrumentalists to celebrate the lives and creative legacies of female literary and musical figures through performance and storytelling.
Music, dance and history come together
The programme opened with the traditional lighting of the lamp before audiences were treated to a series of performances based on compositions by renowned women composers and poets.
The presentations were interwoven with accounts of the artists’ lives and achievements, narrated by veteran anchor Mahathi Srinath, providing historical context alongside the performances.
A total of 20 items, including vocal music, dance and instrumental pieces, were showcased by around 40 performers ranging in age from seven to 70.
Among those taking part were Mahathi Srinath and Dhriti, Lavanya Rao, Mayuri and Priya, Jaya Lalitha Sharvani, Preshita Divekar, Meena Anand, Anjana and Asha, and Ananya Harihar. Students from the schools and organisations led by Nithya Sowmy, Divya Kasturi Company, Anandam Arts and Ponsita School of Dancing also contributed to the programme.
The programme opened with the traditional lighting of the lamp before audiencesFacebook/ KBC Arts
Continuing a tradition of themed musical events
The latest event forms part of KBC Arts’ long-running series of thematic productions focusing on influential figures from Indian classical music and literature. Previous editions have paid tribute to celebrated names including Annamacharya, Ramdasa, M S Subbulakshmi, Narayana Theertha, Papanasam Sivan, Purandaradasa, Balamuralikrishna, Subramania Bharati, Swati Tirunal, Meerabai, Oothukadu Kavi, Muthiah Bhagavatar, Kabir, Tulsidas, Surdas, Mysore Vasudevachar, Arunagirinathar and Muthuswami Dikshitar.
The event showcased by around 40 performers ranging in age from seven to 70Facebook/ KBC Arts
Packed audience applauds performers and organisers
The two-hour programme drew a full audience, with attendees showing appreciation for both the performers and the organisers behind the event.
The event highlighted the enduring influence of women composers and poets in Indian classical traditions Facebook/ KBC Arts
Geetha Kaza, who conceived the programme, thanked the artists, audience members, temple authorities and organising team for their support. Photographs and video coverage of the event were provided by Councillor Aaditya Kaza of Kaza Clicks.
The event highlighted the enduring influence of women composers and poets in Indian classical traditions while bringing together multiple generations of performers on a single stage.