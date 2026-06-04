Spiritual leaders call for environmental action at Parmarth Niketan gathering

Spiritual leaders and environmental advocates gathered at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh on Wednesday to celebrate the 74th birth anniversary of its president, HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj, with a large-scale environmental festival and a pledge to plant 75,000 trees.

The event, held on the banks of the Ganges River, brought together prominent Hindu saints, devotees and dignitaries who paid tribute to Swami Chidanand’s work in environmental conservation, humanitarian service and spiritual education.

Parmarth Niketan

Parmarth Niketan





Parmarth Niketan

A key moment of the celebrations was a collective commitment to plant 75,000 trees as the spiritual leader enters his 75th year, an initiative organisers described as a living tribute to his long-standing advocacy for environmental protection.

Parmarth Niketan

The programme also featured the virtual inauguration of Ganga Sadan and Annakshetra, facilities aimed at supporting pilgrims, spiritual seekers and local communities through service and outreach programmes.

Among the spiritual leaders attending were yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and Mahant Ravindra Puri.

Speaking at the event, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati described Swami Chidanand’s influence on her life, saying, “I found the master key, every solution, every medicine, and every answer to all questions when I found my Guru.”

Parmarth Niketan

Parmarth Niketan





Parmarth Niketan





Parmarth Niketan

Swami Ramdev praised the spiritual leader’s consistency and discipline, saying, “He is the example of disciplined living, the epitome of yogic living,” and urged followers to dedicate themselves to “Parmarth, Prakriti and Sanskriti” – service, nature and culture.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said Swami Chidanand had remained independent of political influence and materialism, calling him “the glory of our sanyas parampara”.

In his address, Swami Chidanand expressed gratitude for the tributes and reflected on his early years spent with saints and his guru. He also highlighted environmental concerns, particularly the condition of the Yamuna River.

Parmarth Niketan

Parmarth Niketan





Parmarth Niketan





Parmarth Niketan





Parmarth Niketan

“Let us now work together to make the Yamuna clean and green again within the next two years, so that Yamunaji is not only fit for bathing but also fit for drinking,” he said, calling on religious leaders to support the effort.

The celebrations concluded with a message that environmental protection should be viewed as a spiritual responsibility. Organisers said the event, held ahead of World Environment Day, aimed to encourage greater public participation in tree planting, water conservation and sustainable living.