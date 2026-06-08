Dhamecha Group marks 50 years with £750,000 community donation

One of Britain's most respected family-owned wholesale businesses, the Dhamecha Group, celebrated its Golden Jubilee with a grand 50th Anniversary Reception on 6 June 2026 at The Great Room, JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, bringing together business leaders, suppliers, retailers, partners, community figures and members of the Dhamecha family to mark five decades of remarkable success.

The evening's centrepiece was an inspiring address by Chief Executive Officer Pradip Dhamecha, who reflected on the company's extraordinary journey from a single cash-and-carry depot in Wembley to one of the UK's leading wholesale groups serving independent retailers nationwide.

Pradip Dhamecha Mahesh Liloriya

Recalling the origins of the business, Pradip Dhamecha paid tribute to the pioneering vision of his father Khodidasbhai (K.R.) Dhamecha and his brothers, SR and JR, who arrived in Britain from Kenya with limited resources but immense determination.

"When I began this journey in 1976, there were no grand plans for anniversaries or celebrations. There was simply a desire to build a better future," he told guests.

He described how the family's greatest assets were not material wealth but resilience, hard work, strong family unity and the values instilled by their mother, Laduma Dhamecha, who raised the family through significant challenges after being widowed at a young age.

Pradip Dhamecha Mahesh Liloriya

Pradipbhai also acknowledged the presence of his uncle, SR 'Shantibhai' Dhamecha, now 94, describing him as a living symbol of the family's enduring spirit and legacy.

Reflecting on the early years, he noted that the first Dhamecha cash-and-carry depot opened in Wembley in 1976, at a time when independent retailers and local corner shops formed the backbone of communities across Britain.

"What our family recognised early on was something very simple: when you support independent retailers, they in turn support their communities," he said, adding that this principle remains at the heart of the business today.

Shantibhai, Anand and Kumudben Mahesh Liloriya

Under the leadership of the second generation – Pradip Dhamecha, Manish Dhamecha and Mukesh Vithalani – the company expanded from a single depot to a nationwide operation with 13 locations across the UK, with a fourteenth depot scheduled to open in Bristol later this year.

Despite the growth, Pradipbhai emphasised that the company's success has always been about people rather than scale.

"Businesses do not survive for 50 years because of systems, strategies or technology alone. They endure because of people who believe in them and support them," he said, paying tribute to employees, customers, suppliers and business partners who have contributed to the company's journey over five decades.

He revealed that the Dhamecha Group now serves nearly half of the UK's independent convenience retailers, describing it as an achievement of which the company is immensely proud.

A major highlight of the evening was the announcement that, as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Dhamecha Group is donating more than £750,000 to local hospices and community projects across the United Kingdom.

Pradipbhai said the contribution was intended to recognise and support organisations that provide care, compassion and assistance to individuals and families during some of life's most challenging moments.

Musical performance Mahesh Liloriya

"This is our small way of giving back to the communities that have supported us for the past 50 years and helped make our success possible," he said.

The event also highlighted the transition of leadership to the next generation. Pradipbhai spoke proudly of the growing involvement of his son Anand Dhamecha, who joined the business more than four years ago and is helping drive innovation and technology-led growth. He also praised his nephews Rishi Dhamecha and Akshay Dhamecha, who are leading the group's care home and hospitality ventures respectively.

The celebrations paid tribute to the strong foundation of enterprise, philanthropy and service established by the late Shri Khodidasbhai Dhamecha, whose values continue to inspire both the family and the wider community.

Theme based cultural presentations Mahesh Liloriya

Concluding his speech, Pradipbhai reminded guests that the Dhamecha story is ultimately not just a business success story but one built on relationships, trust and shared values.

"Businesses can be built in years, but trust, commitment and reputation take decades to earn," he said. "Our legacy is built on our founders' values and guided by the blessings of our elders and spiritual leaders."

As guests celebrated the Golden Jubilee milestone, the evening served as both a tribute to an extraordinary entrepreneurial journey and a reaffirmation of the Dhamecha Group's commitment to supporting independent retailers, strengthening communities and preserving the family values that have guided its success for half a century.