Shazia Mirza and Satnam Galsian lead Oldham's Khushi Festival celebration of south Asian culture

Highlights
- Khushi Festival returns to Oldham on August 1
- Comedian Shazia Mirza and singer-songwriter Satnam Galsian headline the programme
- The one-day event features theatre, art, music, poetry and family activities
- Most events are free and open to people of all ages and backgrounds
Comedy, music and culture take centre stage
Oldham's Khushi Festival will return on August 1 with a packed programme celebrating south Asian culture through comedy, music, theatre, art and community events.
Among the headline attractions is award-winning comedian Shazia Mirza, who will bring her sharp observations on family life, relationships, celebrity culture and modern society to the festival audience.
Joining her is pioneering British Asian singer-songwriter Satnam Galsian, who will present Love or Sacrifice, a new performance blending Punjabi folk traditions with contemporary feminist storytelling. The production explores gender expectations and the experiences of women within South Asian communities and has been commissioned by a group of cultural organisations including Oldham Coliseum Theatre and Manchester Jazz Festival.
Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to experience the centuries-old spiritual practice explored in The Whirling Dervish Experience, inspired by the teachings of 13th-century poet and Sufi mystic Rumi.
Khushi Parade 2025Jess French Photography
Stories of identity, heritage and belonging
A strong focus on storytelling runs throughout this year's programme.
Artist and performer Kauser Muhktar returns with CHAI Stories, a family-friendly theatre production combining puppetry, bilingual storytelling, movement and music. Created with the Women's CHAI Project, the work explores themes including joy, memory, cultural heritage and female empowerment.
For younger audiences, Move Manchester presents Lilo Lost It!, an interactive dance theatre experience following a young girl as she navigates questions of identity, heritage and belonging through an imaginative adventure spanning India, Wales and beyond.
Meanwhile, multidisciplinary artist Amina Aaliya Beg brings her acclaimed one-woman comedy drama My Mum Told Me Not To Marry A to Oldham. The production centres on a witty Pakistani grandmother whose attempts to protect her granddaughter lead to unexpected revelations about family, love and expectations.
Sonia Sabri_The Peacock & The Princess_MM WalkaboutIrina Mackie
Art, food and community spirit
Beyond the stage, Khushi Festival will feature a wide range of exhibitions, workshops and family activities.
One of the standout attractions is Waterfall of Kites, an exhibition inspired by south Asia's vibrant kite-flying traditions. The installation combines a large-scale kite structure by artist Sue Walpole with newly commissioned works from Oldham artists Dada Zubeda, Samaya Javed and Iqra Khadiza, alongside contributions from local community groups.
Visitors can also enjoy the returning Mushaira poetry symposium, communal dining experiences, street food, a pop-up market, henna art, kitemaking workshops, DJ classes, giant Lego installations and a life-sized interactive gaming zone.
Waterfall Of Kites Lead Piece by Sue WalpoleKhushi Festival
Organisers say the festival's aim is to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds through shared cultural experiences.
Martina Murphy, chief executive of Oldham Coliseum Theatre, described Khushi as a joyful, welcoming and multigenerational event that creates meaningful connections across the community. Festival founder Najma Khalid said the celebration continues to grow through collaboration between artists, community groups and local organisations, creating a space where culture, creativity and togetherness can thrive.