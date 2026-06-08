Talay Riley, songwriter for Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, dies after London stabbing

Highlights

Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley has died aged 35 after being stabbed in east London

Riley worked with artists including Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Zendaya and Ellie Goulding

Tributes have poured in from Stormzy, Craig David, Paloma Faith and others

Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident

Music industry mourns acclaimed songwriter

Talay Riley, the Grammy-winning songwriter who collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, has died aged 35 after a stabbing in east London.

The artist, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, was found with stab wounds in Silvertown on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Throughout his career, Riley built a reputation as a sought-after songwriter and producer, working with stars including Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Zendaya and Ellie Goulding. He also toured with artists such as Usher and attracted a substantial following through his own music.

Among his notable achievements was a writing credit on "Lights On" from H.E.R.'s Grammy-winning self-titled album, which won Best R&B Album in 2019.

Tributes from friends and fellow artists

News of Riley's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the music industry.

His brother, artist Scribz Riley, said he was struggling to come to terms with the loss. In a heartfelt social media post, he recalled speaking to his brother about the future shortly before his death and said he never imagined it would be their final conversation.

Describing Riley as a mentor, inspiration and source of light for many people, he said the songwriter had touched countless lives through both his talent and generosity.

Stormzy, Kehlani and Wretch 32 were among those who shared messages of support and remembrance. Craig David, Paloma Faith and former JLS member Oritsé Williams also paid tribute.

Paloma Faith said she was shocked by the news and remembered Riley as a gifted musician who was always enjoyable to work with.

In a statement, Riley's family described him as a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend whose kindness, spirit and talent would be remembered by everyone who knew him.

Police investigation continues

A second man in his 20s who was injured during the incident remains in hospital. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

A 27-year-old man has been released on bail while enquiries continue. A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released with no further action following police questioning.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Riley's death as tributes continue to pour in for a songwriter whose work helped shape some of the biggest pop and R&B releases of the past decade.