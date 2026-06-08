Ancient Soma Yagna to bring Vedic traditions and spiritual harmony to London

A rare and spiritually significant Viraat Aptavajapeya Mahasomayagna 2026 will take place in London from 14 to 21 June 2026, bringing one of the most ancient Vedic traditions to the United Kingdom. Organised by Unity in Divinity UK, the eight-day sacred event will be held at the grounds of the Swaminarayan Temple, Wood Lane, Stanmore (HA7 4LX) and is expected to attract devotees, spiritual seekers and members of the wider community from across the UK and Europe.

The Mahasomayagna will be conducted under the divine guidance of three generations of revered Acharyas from Indore, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee P.P. Goswami Acharya 108 Dr Shri Gokulotsavji Maharajshri, internationally respected as a leading authority on Soma Yagnas and Vedic traditions. He will be joined by Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri and Acharya Shri Umangraiji, who continue to inspire devotees through their teachings and dedication to preserving Vedic heritage.

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The week-long programme will feature a series of sacred rituals, yajnas, devotional celebrations and community activities. Daily Yagnas will take place from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, followed by Manoraths and devotional programmes from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Highlights include Shree Purshottam Shashtra Mahayagna, Suvarna Manorath Kalash Poojan, Sanatan Sanskriti Kanya Poojan, Nav Grah Shanti and Pitru Shanti Yagna, Vishnu Gopal Maha Yagnas, Tulsi Vivah, Nand Mahotsav, Rath Yatra, and the grand Purnahuti ceremony on 21 June.

For further information and registration, devotees may visit www.somayagna.com

Satsang Sandhya to Launch London Soma Yagna Celebrations

As a prelude to the Mahasomayagna, a special Satsang Sandhya will be organised on 7 June 2026 from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm, followed by Maha Prashad, at Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha Hall, 198–206 Leyton Road, London E15 1DT.The spiritual gathering will feature devotional music by Rajubhai Depala and Mandali and will be graced by the divine presence and blessings of P.P. Goswami Acharya 108 Dr Shri Gokulotsavji Maharajshri, Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri and Acharya Shri Umangraiji.



Vachanamrut by Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri

Devotees will also have an opportunity to attend a special Vachanamrut discourse by Acharya Shri Vrajotsavji Mahodayashri on 6 June 2026 from 3.30 pm to 6.00 pm at Shri Sanatan Hindu Mandir, Shri Vallabh Nidhi UK, Wembley.The discourse will offer spiritual insights into Sanatan Dharma, Vedic wisdom and the significance of Soma Yagna in contemporary life.