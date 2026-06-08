Can a £1.1bn plan make Britain an AI superpower?

The UK has unveiled a £1.1 billion strategy to expand domestic AI computing capacity.

A £750 million national AI supercomputer is expected to be deployed by 2030.

The plan also includes funding for British chip companies and AI skills development.

Britain has unveiled a £1.1 billion strategy aimed at strengthening its AI computing infrastructure, backing domestic chipmakers and building the technology foundations needed to compete in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.

The UK AI strategy centres on a new national AI supercomputer, investment in British semiconductor companies and support for AI skills, reflecting a growing push by governments around the world to secure their own computing capabilities rather than rely heavily on foreign technology providers.

The announcement, made during London Tech Week, builds on a separate £400 million commitment from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's government to purchase specialist AI chips, part of a broader effort to develop what ministers describe as sovereign computing capacity.

The race for computing power

At the heart of the package is a £750 million national AI supercomputer scheduled to be deployed by 2030.

The system will use a combination of existing and next-generation processors, with around £400 million of the funding earmarked for advanced chip technology. Of that amount, £150 million will be spent on inference chips sourced from British companies, with purchases expected to begin this summer.

The government is also launching a £120 million AI hardware innovation programme designed to help UK firms develop, test and commercialise new chip technologies.

The investments reflect a growing recognition that access to computing power has become one of the most important battlegrounds in the global AI race. As artificial intelligence models become larger and more complex, demand for specialised chips and computing infrastructure continues to rise sharply.

Alongside infrastructure spending, the government is seeking to strengthen the UK's AI hardware sector through investment and skills development.

The British Business Bank will commit up to £150 million to a new investment fund managed by Playground Global, a US venture capital firm focused on deep technology companies. The commitment is the largest single fund investment ever made by the British Business Bank.

Playground Global is expected to establish its first office outside the US in the UK as part of the arrangement.

The government has also allocated £45 million in additional skills funding, taking total support for AI hardware talent development to £80 million.

A bigger ambition

The package signals the UK's ambition to play a larger role in the global AI supply chain at a time when concerns over access to advanced chips, data centres and computing infrastructure are becoming increasingly important for governments and businesses alike.

Rather than focusing solely on developing AI software, the strategy places significant emphasis on the underlying hardware needed to power future technologies.

Whether the investment will be enough to position Britain alongside larger technology powers remains uncertain. However, the scale of the commitment suggests the government sees computing infrastructure, semiconductor technology and AI talent as critical assets in the next phase of global technological competition.