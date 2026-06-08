Starmer gives tech firms three months to block nude images for children

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Monday said big tech firms operating in the UK must stop children from circulating nude images on their phones or face legislation forcing them to act.

The move is part of Starmer’s latest push to protect children from the harmful impact of technology. It also comes after The Times reported that he was planning to announce a ban on some social media platforms for those under 16.

“Today I'm calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images,” Starmer said in a speech at London Tech Week. “This is not an impossible challenge.”

Under the plans, companies including Apple and Google would be required to build or activate technical systems on smartphones and tablets to detect and block nude images for children. Adults would still be able to take, share or view nude content through an age-verification process.

The government said firms would have three months to act. If they fail to do so, ministers would bring forward legislation forcing companies to comply or face fines and, as a last resort, possible criminal liability for bosses.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google said it remained committed to protecting children online.

“We are working constructively with UK partners to find effective, privacy-preserving solutions that deter the spread of harmful content while ensuring a safe digital environment for young people,” a Google spokesperson said.

The move is aimed at stopping children being exploited by abusers who share nude images with others or use them to blackmail minors. It would also prevent children from accessing pornography online.

The government said it wanted to work with the industry and described age checks recently introduced by Apple as a significant step forward. However, it said further action was needed from both Apple and Google to block nudity by default across devices and third-party apps.

The UK has also been considering whether to ban children from accessing social media amid concerns about online safety and its impact on mental health. A public consultation on the issue closed in May.

Australia last year blocked children under 16 from platforms including TikTok, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Meta’s Instagram and Facebook.

France, Denmark and Poland are also considering tighter rules around children’s social media use, while Greece announced in April that it would ban access for those under 15 from January 2027.

The Times reported that Starmer was expected to announce a ban on children under 16 using online platforms considered harmful, while allowing access to some safer forms of social media.

Asked about the report, a Downing Street source said: “The prime minister is not afraid about taking on the tech companies and their bosses to protect young people.”

A source close to the matter told Reuters a formal ban was unlikely to be announced this week.

Experts remain divided on how effective a total ban would be.

(With inputs from agencies)