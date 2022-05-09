Website Logo
  Monday, May 09, 2022
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi goes on floors

Janhavi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi has gone before cameras, the production house announced on Monday.      

The cricket drama stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It reunites both actors after Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Roohi (2021), which was one of the first few films to release in cinemas after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!” a tweet shared by the production banner read.

Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in Mr And Mrs Mahi, whose tagline reads: “No dream is ever chased alone.”

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Kapoor in the title role. Sharma has collaborated with his Gunjan Saxena co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project.

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions. The production banner announced “Mr And Mrs Mahi” in November.

Johar announced the film in November last year. Sharing the motion poster of the film, he wrote, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022.”

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.

