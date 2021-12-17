Website Logo
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra blasts publication referencing her as wife of Nick Jonas during The Matrix Resurrections promotions

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her much-awaited film The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

The Quantico star is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film as much as possible ahead of its release on December 22, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra has now slammed a publication for calling her the ‘wife of Nick Jonas’ and shared the screenshot of the same on her Instagram story.

“Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I am still referenced as ‘the wife of…’”

She continued and wrote, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” The former Miss World also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actress plays the role of adult role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski. In an interview with a magazine, she revealed how she landed the plum part in the film, “So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, Lana (Wachowski) wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco. I drove to the airport. I was like, ‘Sure!’ Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it’s just such a privilege and an honour.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra appeared on the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and revealed how her husband Nick Jonas is a fan of the Matrix franchise and bragged to his fans that his wife was a part of the upcoming film of the franchise.

“He’s definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah.”

The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22, 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up her next Janhit Mein Jaari
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Tough to get representation right when closeted gay actors fear getting typecast
INTERVIEWS
“Chhorii has delivered horror as well as a pertinent message both at the same time,”…
Entertainment
Penguin acquires two new titles of filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Entertainment
Allu Arjun opens up on his film Pushpa clashing with Spider-Man: No Way Home
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to present Gangubai Kathiawadi to the world at 72nd Berlin…
Entertainment
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed to reunite for Zindagi’s new series
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to make a biopic on Raj Kapoor
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui breaks stereotype that trans girl is a man…
Entertainment
Cruise drugs case: HC exempts Aryan Khan from weekly appearance at NCB office
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to enter cinemas on September 9, 2022
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34
British hospitality businesses reel from Omicron surge
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO
Priyanka Chopra blasts publication referencing her as wife of Nick…
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up her next Janhit Mein Jaari
Arora Group buys Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE