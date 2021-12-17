Priyanka Chopra blasts publication referencing her as wife of Nick Jonas during The Matrix Resurrections promotions

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her much-awaited film The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

The Quantico star is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film as much as possible ahead of its release on December 22, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra has now slammed a publication for calling her the ‘wife of Nick Jonas’ and shared the screenshot of the same on her Instagram story.

“Very interesting that I am promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I am still referenced as ‘the wife of…’”

She continued and wrote, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” The former Miss World also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post.

The actress plays the role of adult role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski. In an interview with a magazine, she revealed how she landed the plum part in the film, “So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, Lana (Wachowski) wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco. I drove to the airport. I was like, ‘Sure!’ Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it’s just such a privilege and an honour.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra appeared on the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and revealed how her husband Nick Jonas is a fan of the Matrix franchise and bragged to his fans that his wife was a part of the upcoming film of the franchise.

“He’s definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah.”

The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22, 2021.