  • Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the Global Ambassador of Bulgari

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star. After making a mark in Bollywood, she is now ruling the screens internationally as well.

The actress is the brand ambassador of many brands, and recently she became the Global Ambassador of Bulgari. PeeCee took to Twitter to inform her fans about it.

The actress tweeted, “So proud to join the @Bulgariofficial family as a Global Ambassador. Thank you #JCBabin and the entire team for such a warm welcome. Many things drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer.”

In a statement, Priyanka said, “I endeavour to align myself with brands that recognise their immense social responsibility. Bulgari has made great impact in their efforts to support children in need around the world, and I look forward to working together to continue that work.”

Talking about Priyanka’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like The Matrix 4, and Text for You. She has also been busy with the shooting of the series Citadel which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It is created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo, and Joseph Russo. The series also stars Richard Madden in the lead role.

Well, Priyanka currently doesn’t have any Hindi film announced. But, a few months ago, while interacting with her fans on Twitter, she had revealed that her next Bollywood movie will release next year.

We are sure fans of PeeCee can’t wait to watch her in a Hindi film soon. Her last Hindi project was the 2019 release The Sky Is Pink.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

