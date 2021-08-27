Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

Entertainment

Trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix: Resurrection drops at CinemaCon

Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer of The Matrix: Resurrection, the fourth installment in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Matrix series, recently premiered at CinemaCon. The sci-fi film stars Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt. It is directed by Lana Wachowski.

Giving an insight into the trailer, a publication writes, “The trailer began with Thomas Anderson (Reeves) in therapy, telling his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), “I had dreams that were not just dreams. Am I crazy?” He senses something is not quite right with the world, but he has no memory of what the Matrix is. Later, he runs into a woman (Moss) at a coffee shop. They shake hands, and there seems to be something between them, but neither one remembers the other. Meanwhile, Reeves’ Thomas spends his days taking prescription blue pills, and wondering why everyone in his world is glued to their phones, looking around and realizing he is the only one on a crowded elevator not looking at a device.”

Prior to the trailer rolling, Reeves and Moss appeared in a making-of clip exclaiming how the first film impacted their lives.

“The first Matrix felt like something beyond yourself… You’ll hear the sentence ‘The Matrix changed my life.’ I say, ‘Thank you, it changed mine too,” said Reeves.

Moss exclaimed about her bullet-time shoot ’em sequence from the 1999 title: “I never thought ‘Dodge this’ was going to be a big deal.

There is no update on when the trailer for the film will be available to be seen by the public.

The Matrix: Resurrection is scheduled to enter theatres on December 22.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Freida Pinto’s Freebird Films Entertainment signs first-look TV deal with eOne
Entertainment
Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor lost Sajid Nadiadwala’s next to Kiara Advani
Entertainment
“Every father wants his child to be better than him,” says Suniel Shetty as son…
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Khurana announce the arrival of baby girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Here’s what Rumy Jafry has to say about reviving the film he planned with…
Entertainment
Break Point: First look poster of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s series unveiled
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie titled Michael
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard transferred; reportedly earned a whopping amount annually
Entertainment
Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix: Resurrection drops at CinemaCon
Freida Pinto’s Freebird Films Entertainment signs first-look TV deal with…
Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor lost Sajid Nadiadwala’s next to Kiara…
“Every father wants his child to be better than him,”…
Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Khurana announce the arrival of…
Brookhaven man indicted for extorting criminal defendant