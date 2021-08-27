Trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix: Resurrection drops at CinemaCon

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer of The Matrix: Resurrection, the fourth installment in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Matrix series, recently premiered at CinemaCon. The sci-fi film stars Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt. It is directed by Lana Wachowski.

Giving an insight into the trailer, a publication writes, “The trailer began with Thomas Anderson (Reeves) in therapy, telling his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris), “I had dreams that were not just dreams. Am I crazy?” He senses something is not quite right with the world, but he has no memory of what the Matrix is. Later, he runs into a woman (Moss) at a coffee shop. They shake hands, and there seems to be something between them, but neither one remembers the other. Meanwhile, Reeves’ Thomas spends his days taking prescription blue pills, and wondering why everyone in his world is glued to their phones, looking around and realizing he is the only one on a crowded elevator not looking at a device.”

Prior to the trailer rolling, Reeves and Moss appeared in a making-of clip exclaiming how the first film impacted their lives.

“The first Matrix felt like something beyond yourself… You’ll hear the sentence ‘The Matrix changed my life.’ I say, ‘Thank you, it changed mine too,” said Reeves.

Moss exclaimed about her bullet-time shoot ’em sequence from the 1999 title: “I never thought ‘Dodge this’ was going to be a big deal.

There is no update on when the trailer for the film will be available to be seen by the public.

The Matrix: Resurrection is scheduled to enter theatres on December 22.

