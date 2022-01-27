Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani to headline ZEE5’s Mithya

Mithya Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, Mithya is a 6-episode series, set to be directed by Rohan Sippy.

After garnering a positive response for their maiden collaboration, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, ZEE5 Global and Applause Entertainment are back to bankroll yet another streaming show. Titled Mithya, the series will feature Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in starring roles. Dassani, who is the daughter of actress Bhagyashree and sister of actor, Abhimanyu Dassani, will mark her acting debut with the venture.

Set in Darjeeling, the series navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi, and her student Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani. What sparks off as a classroom conflict, soon spirals out of control, triggering adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “At ZEE5, our endeavor is to continually bring our viewers exciting and engaging content across the widest range of genres. At a time when the thriller genre is fast gaining popularity among the South Asian diaspora across the world, Mithya, an exciting psychological thriller, is a tremendous addition to our content slate. An edge-of-the-seat psychological drama brought alive by the two strong women in the lead, Mithya is sure to be loved by our global audiences.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “Mithya is a fascinating story with complex characters. The setting and the narrative take you on a twisted ride that we hope our viewers will enjoy. This psychological thriller navigates through the skewed relationship between a Hindi literature professor and her seemingly nefarious student. Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani are spectacular as this professor and student. We are thrilled to present this show to our viewers and to add to the diverse mix of content slate on ZEE5.”

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, “Mithya marks our second outing with ZEE5 Global after the success of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. We continue to follow the Applause philosophy which is to entertain audiences with a wide variety of shows across a broad spectrum of genres. This series is a thrilling psychological drama that will leave the audience startled and surprised. Mithya also marks the debut of the talented Avantika Dassani alongside the powerhouse of talent, Huma Qureshi. It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals and director Rohan Sippy, with both of whom we have had some very successful collaborations earlier.”

Rohan Sippy said, “Mithya is a pulpy psychological thriller that delves into the human mind. Hopefully, it will leave you rattled, shaken, and excited. It has been a pleasure to work with a dear friend Goldie Behl & Rose, and collaborate with a great team of talented actors, writers, technicians, and of course to work once again with the trailblazing Applause Entertainment.”

In addition to Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani, Mithya also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni in significant characters.

