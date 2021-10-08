ZEE5 Global to stream Break Point and Rashmi Rocket among other films and festive specials this October

ZEE5 Global’s October Calendar (Photo credit: ZEE5 Global)

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 Global, which prides itself on being the largest streaming platform for South Asian content in the world, will be streaming a slew of Originals, films, webseries and popular TV shows across different languages this month. From Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s first-ever co-directed sports docudrama series Break Point to Taapsee Pannu’s drama film Rashmi Rocket, here is all that’s streaming on the platform in the month of October.

Released on 1st October, ZEE5 Original Break Point revolves around the journey of the legendary tennis doubles team of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. The seven-part web series narrates the on-court and off-court journey of the duo from the late 1990s and has been co-directed for the first time ever by national award-winning filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. The series is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions as well.

Toplined by talented Tapsee Pannu, ZEE5 Original Rashmi Rocket is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 15th October. The sports drama film has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and revolves around the struggles of a National-level sports person whose achievements, medals and fame are snatched away from her when she is accused of lying about her gender. From undergoing a streak of archaic gender identification tests to encountering unsolicited public opinion, Rashmi fights through it all and rises stronger than ever.

ZEE5 Original Aafat-e-Ishq is a dark humour romance movie, starring Neha Sharma in the lead role. A Hindi remake of the award-winning Hungarian film Liza-The Fox Fairy, Aafat-e-Ishq narrates the story of a woman who is in search of her one true love. However, a strange force keeps her away from romance and men. Aafat-e-Ishq releases this October, only on ZEE5.

From primetime TV lovers, the ZEE TV show Agar Tum Na Hote is coming soon on ZEE5, while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be streaming from 16th October.

For Bengali viewers, ZEE5 Global brings SOS Kolkata from 1st October. Written and directed by Anshuman Pratyush, the action thriller film stars Yash Dasgupta, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty amongst others. The story revolves around a terrorist attack that takes place in Kolkata and ends in a hostage situation in a well-known 5-star hotel.

Nimki Phulki 2, the sequel to Bangla comedy-drama film Nimki Phulki, will pick up from where the original ended, showing how Nimki’s and Phulki’s courageous acts changed their lives, from 22nd October. Starring Koushani Ray and Somraj Maiti, ZEE Bangla Cinema Original Phire Dekha will be available from 15th October. The story revolves around the lives of a US-returned man Sandy who strikes a deep connection with Tara, leading to a streak of mysterious events linking to over 100 years in the past. The comedy film Dadur Kirti, about a grandfather’s possessive relationship with his granddaughter, will be streaming on the platform from 8th October.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, the platform will launch Bengali Film Fiesta from 6th to 15th October, while ZEE Bangla’s Maha Pujo 2021 will be available from 6th to 24th October. From ‘Agomonir Aradhana’ on Mahalaya to ZEE Bangla Paribar Bijoya Baithak, ZEE Bangla’s grand celebration will include singer Aneek Dhar, YouTuber Indrani Biswas of Wonder Munna fame, actors Vikram Chatterjee and Ditipriya Roy and many more. The original series Ey Emon Porichoy is set to release on 21st October.

Viewers can also watch two intriguing Bangla ZEE5 Exclusive Natoks, The Broker and Herey Jabar Golpo set to release on 1st October and 7th October respectively. The Broker narrates the story of a greedy broker whose life takes a sharp turn when his daughter gets diagnosed with a rare heart disease. Herey Jabar Golpo encompasses the life of a boy who considers himself to be an ultimate loser and a girl who wishes to embrace life completely even with her failed kidneys.

For Telugu viewers, ZEE5 brings the crime comedy film Raja Raja Chora on the platform on 8th October. Written and directed by debutant Hasith Goli, the film encompasses the life of a store clerk whose desire to enjoy and achieve the finer things in life leads him down a path of deceit and danger. The film stars Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash in lead roles. Viewers can also watch the kids game show Mayadweepam from 3rd October. The ever-popular Zee Kutumbam Awards is coming soon on ZEE5. Dasara Dosti will be streaming on the platform around Dussehra. Original film Heads and Tales will be released soon on the platform.

For Punjabi viewers, ZEE5 brings the comedy film Jinne Jamme Saare Nikkame with a social message about family values. The movie stars Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Pukhraj Bhalla and Seema Kaushal and will be available from 14th October. Director Jagdeep Sandhu is set to release the romantic drama film Qismat 2 starring popular on-screen duo Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta, this October, only on ZEE5.

Tamil Original film Vinodhaya Chitam premieres on 13th October. Anbe Sivam will also release on the platform on 18th October, where a married couple part ways owing to certain issues. ZEE Tamil viewers can also watch the Vijayadashami Puja Special on 14th and 15th October. The Tamil film Endraavathu Oru Naal will release on 8th October.