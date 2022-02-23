Website Logo
  Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Entertainment

Harman Baweja to remake The Great Indian Kitchen with Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra with Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav (Photo credit: Sanya Malhotra)

By: Mohnish Singh

The remake, to be directed by Arati Kadav, is set to go before cameras soon.

Reports were doing the rounds lately that Harman Baweja is set to remake the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021) in Hindi. Some media outlets also reported that Sanya Malhotra, known for such films as Dangal (2016), Badhaai Ho (2018), and Ludo (2020), was in talks to headline the remake. Confirming the development, the duo on Wednesday finally announced the much-talked-about remake. Filmmaker Arati Kadav, known for Cargo (2019), is onboard helm the project.

Sharing her excitement, Sanya Malhotra said in a statement, “As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in The Great Indian Kitchen. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it. I am looking forward to working with Harman and Arati.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Harman Baweja, who is set to bankroll the film, said, “There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama. I am super excited to collaborate with Sanya and Arati.”

Filmmaker Arati Kadav added, “I am stoked to work with Harman and Sanya. There is such amazing synergy between us. It is one of the most tightly written scripts I have come across, and I am all set to add my voice to the drama.”

Baweja Studios’ producer Vicky Bahri said, “The Great Indian Kitchen is a very exciting remake and we are preparing to go on the floor soon.”

Apart from the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, Baweja is also producing the much-anticipated rescue mission film, Captain India. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Baweja is bankrolling the project in association with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

