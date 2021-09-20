Website Logo
  • Monday, September 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256

Entertainment

Ali Fazal to topline Arati Kadav’s untitled sci-fi short film

Ali Fazal (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ali Fazal, who was most recently seen in Netflix’s anthology Ray (2021), has shot for an upcoming short film. The untitled science fiction short film, which the actor recently shot for in Mumbai for 4 days, has been written and directed by Arati Kadav, the director of the 2019 philosophical science fiction black humour film Cargo.

Kadav is well-known for making mind-bending sci-fiction films. Her previous short was 55 km/sec, which starred Richa Chadha in the lead. For her next, she has now shot with Ali Fazal with him playing the lead role in it.

As per the information received by the actor and the makers, not much can be disclosed about this film at the moment. The makers are looking forward to sharing more details soon.

Sharing his experience of working with Kadav, Fazal says, “Collaborating with Arati has been an amazing experience. I have to say that I really had a lot of fun shooting with her and I think she is immensely talented in what she does.”

The actor adds that he completed the film in just four days. “We shot the entire film in the span of just four days in Mumbai. I wish I could share more about the short film, but let’s wait for the official announcement to be made first,” he signs off.

The talented actor is also looking forward to the release of his much-awaited Hollywood film Death on the Nile. Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh in the lead role, the film is based on the 1937 detective novel of the same name by Christie. Death on the Nile is scheduled for its theatrical bow on February 11, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to commence work on Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis from February
Entertainment
Kangana appears before Mumbai court in connection with defamation complaint filed by Javed Akhtar
Entertainment
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its title
Entertainment
Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar wraps up filming
Entertainment
From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures Films India to release over…
Entertainment
Controversial scene from Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai removed; makers say ‘We have the highest regard for…
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96 to be remade in Hindi
Entertainment
Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal to host Netflix’s event Tudum: India Spotlight
Entertainment
Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to premiere on Zee5
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur on letting go of Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning after shooting…
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha wraps up filming her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Varun Dhawan to commence work on Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis from…
Kangana appears before Mumbai court in connection with defamation complaint…
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its…
Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar wraps up filming
Ali Fazal to topline Arati Kadav’s untitled sci-fi short film
From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures…