Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Video

Ashwyn Singh Talks Identity, Family & The Art of Stand-Upplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
Gallery

Ashwyn Singh Talks Identity, Family & The Art of Stand-Up

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 09, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Up Next

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025
Gallery

Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh | Asian Business Awards 2025

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws
Gallery

Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws

Entertainment

India K-drama potential

Yoo Insik says 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' success shows India is ready for its own global content surge

Instagram/koreanembassyindia
Entertainment

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' director claims India has the imagination and scale to match K-drama success worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 clash

Yash locks ‘Toxic’ release as bloody new poster sparks debate over clash with Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Instagram/thenameisyash/ranveersingh
Entertainment

Yash drops intense ‘Toxic’ poster while sticking to a release date that clashes with ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Jess Glynne

Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand crowned TikTok UK 2025 song after viral Jet2 trend

Instagram/jessglynne
Entertainment

Jess Glynne’s 'Hold My Hand' named TikTok UK 2025 song after Jet2 holiday meme

Paramount escalates the Warner Bros Discovery takeover battle with a higher cash offer

Paramount’s hostile Warner Bros Discovery bid jolts Netflix deal

AI Generated Gemini
Entertainment

Paramount escalates the Warner Bros Discovery takeover battle with a higher cash offer

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue arrest escalates in Bali after police seize costumes, cameras and items linked to alleged porn shoot

Instagram/bonnieblue
Entertainment

Bonnie Blue arrest in Bali tied to alleged pornographic ‘bus tour’ shoot with young tourists

Raveena Tandon

PETA India picks Raveena Tandon as Person of the Year after her stand against cruelty to animals

Rohn Pingalay
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon named PETA India Person of the Year for her direct action on animal cruelty and wildlife safety

Arts & Culture

Who am I

By turning real testimony into performance, the production opens conversations around colonial history and its long-term impact

MGT
Art & Culture

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers launch ‘Who am I?’ project with National Lottery funding

Channi Singh

As new artists navigate a rapidly changing music landscape, his journey offers timeless guidance

Channi Singh
Art & Culture

Channi Singh shares his 10 lessons for young artists

Sumukhi Suresh

Her energy doesn’t dip, it doesn’t plateau, it doesn’t even politely pause — it detonates

Sumuki Suresh
Art & Culture

Sumukhi Suresh ignites London with ‘Hoemonal’, a two-hour comedy supernova

Birmingham Royal Ballet

BRB’s Nutcracker dazzles at the Hippodrome

Art & Culture

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Nutcracker returns with magic, scale and flawless storytelling

Liverpool Beatles Museum

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s overlooked heroes

Getty Images/ Instagram/liverpoolbeatlesmuseum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’
Simon Peachey holds a replica of The Hay Wain
Art & Culture

John Constable’s canvas beckons art lovers to ‘English paradise’

Lifestyle

Daal and climate change

A humble, everyday dish for most South Asian families

iStock
Comment

Daal, diaspora and climate change: Are cultural recipes the solution?

Mareyah Bhatti
Jahanvi Tiwari

Jahanvi Tiwari is reshaping global beauty by celebrating brown skin

Lifestyle

Jahanvi Tiwari: The Creator Redefining Brown Beauty for a Global Audience

food inflation

Pork fillet costs approximately £20 per kilogram, while beef sells for £80 per kilogram or more

iStock
Business

UK shoppers swap beef for pork as prices soar 27 per cent

Neha Nagar

Neha Nagar

Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

ISKCON's UK birthplace

The building holds deep spiritual importance as ISKCON's UK birthplace

iskconnews
Spirituality

ISKCON reclaims historic London birthplace for £1.6 million after 56 years

Nina Wadia

Nina Wadia is known for her TV comedy and soap roles

Health

NHS launches free 'Healthy Choices Quiz' with actress Nina Wadia

© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us