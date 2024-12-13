Allu Arjun arrested following stampede death at movie screening

Next Saturday (14), he will bring his signature style to the Pure Bollywood Christmas Party at Farzi in central London, performing alongside DJ Shai Guy.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to find out more.

What first connected you to DJing?

It was the sound. Also, the feeling of making people dance to your selection of tunes and creating unforgettable nights. That connection has only grown stronger with each gig.

Can you share a memorable gig?

There have been many, but one that stands out is a Bollywood Holi festival before the pandemic. We had 2,000 people in central Lisbon, and 80 per cent of them were non-Asians.

How much of your DJ set is planned beforehand?

It depends on the event. For weddings or specific occasions, I prepare a lot more. For others, I just set cue points on any new tracks. On the night, I read the crowd and adjust to their vibe.

How much are you looking forward to winter holiday party season?

Christmas is a magical time of the year. Everyone is in a great mood and ready to celebrate. London becomes even more enchanting with all the lights, decorations, and festive cheer.

What can we expect from your set at the Pure Bollywood Christmas Party?

Plenty of spice. I will mix new and familiar tunes with my unique twist. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes because I will make you dance.

Do you ever feel pressure when sharing the line-up with another DJ?

Pressure is good – it keeps me sharp. I do not feel pressure because of another DJ, as we are all there to deliver a great night. I either arrive early to listen to their set or stay to see it, helping with the transition if needed.

How much do you enjoy working with Bombay Funkadelic?

I absolutely love it. Bombay Funkadelic is known for delivering unforgettable nights, and it is no surprise they have been in the business for more than 15 years. Everyone is friendly and simply enjoys the experience. It feels like being among friends having fun and creating great memories.

What have been your favourite dance tracks this year?

Some of my favourites include What Jhumka, 8 Asle, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Aayi Nai, 9:45, Akhiyan Gulaab, and Teri Baaton Mein.

What is the secret to a great DJ set?

Reading the crowd and tailoring the music to the time slot. A warm-up set should feel like a warm-up, while a main set should bring the energy. Knowing this makes all the difference.

Why do you love being a DJ?

I love sharing music. I get to take people on a musical journey, make them dance, sing, fall in love, or even cry – all by playing the right tracks at the right time, creating unforgettable moments.

Why should we all attend the Pure Bollywood Christmas Party?

It is the perfect time to enjoy a night out with friends in the middle of December. Bombay Funkadelic parties are legendary, and with DJ Shai and me on the line-up, we will take you on an unforgettable musical journey. I promise to add my own spice to the set. It is a night you do not want to miss.

Pure Bollywood Christmas Party at Farzi, 8 Haymarket, Piccadilly, London SW1Y 4BP next Saturday (14), 11.30pm4am. www.Fatsoma.com/bombayfunkadelic & Instagram: @DJ_Yash