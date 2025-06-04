Skip to content
11 killed in stampede during Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations

Indian media reported that as many as 11 people may have been crushed to death outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the exact number of fatalities had not yet been confirmed.

Bengaluru-stampede-Reuters

Cricket fans had come out to celebrate Bengaluru’s win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday night.

Photo: Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra

A STAMPEDE broke out in Bengaluru on Wednesday during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory, resulting in multiple deaths, according to a senior government official.

Indian media reported that as many as 11 people may have been crushed to death outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the exact number of fatalities had not yet been confirmed.

"The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock," Shivakumar said in a statement. "My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family."

An AFP photographer reported large crowds, with police attempting to control them using sticks.

Shivakumar said "hundreds of thousands of people" had gathered on the streets. "I have spoken to the police commissioner and everyone, I will also go to the hospital later – I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients," he said.

"The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm."

Broadcasters aired footage of police rushing children away from the crowd, some of whom appeared to have fainted. One young man was seen in an ambulance struggling to breathe.

NDTV reported that at least 11 people had died, while The Times of India said seven had been killed.

"This is not a controllable crowd," Shivakumar told reporters. "The police were finding it very difficult."

"I apologise to the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We wanted to take a procession, but the crowd was very uncontrollable... the crowd was so much," he said.

Cricket fans had come out to celebrate Bengaluru’s win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday night.

Despite the incident, the celebrations went ahead. A video shared by the team’s social media account showed cheering crowds as a bus carrying the players, including Virat Kohli, moved through the streets.

"This welcome is what pure love looks like," the team posted on X.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told NDTV that those inside the stadium were unaware of the stampede during the celebrations. "At the time of the celebrations inside the stadium officials there did not know what had happened... I would like to send my heartfelt condolences," he said.

Shivakumar said organisers had "shortened the programme".

"This is a very sad incident," Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told India Today. "No one imagined that such a huge crowd would turn up."

Deadly crowd incidents have occurred at Indian mass events in the past, including a 2023 religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh where 121 people were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

