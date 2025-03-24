Allu Arjun becomes the highest-paid Indian actor with £16.5 M deal for 'Jawan' director's next

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is making headlines again, this time for a record-breaking paycheque. The superstar has reportedly signed a staggering deal worth ₹175 crore for his next project, directed by Atlee. In addition to this upfront fee, he will also receive 15% of the film’s profits, making it one of the most lucrative contracts ever signed by an Indian actor.

The untitled film, currently referred to as A6, is being produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to be a large-scale entertainer. Known for the high-energy storytelling and commercial success, Atlee has crafted a script that hopefully promises a mix of action, drama, and mass appeal. According to reports, the project will feature a grand visual scale, complete with an intricate world-building concept and top-tier VFX work.

After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun gears up for a high-budget entertainer with massive VFX Instagram/Alluarjunonline





Sources reveal that Allu Arjun has dedicated a significant portion of his schedule to this film, with shooting planned between August and October 2025. The film’s pre-production phase is already in progress, and an official launch event is expected in the coming months.

The ₹175 crore agreement in fact marks a historic moment in the Indian film industry. While Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have commanded impressive fees in the past, this deal surpasses previous records, positioning Allu Arjun as the highest-paid actor in the country. His additional profit-sharing agreement further helped in growing his influence beyond Telugu cinema, solidifying his status as a pan-Indian superstar.





Allu Arjun’s new film deal sets a new industry benchmark Instagram/Alluarjunonline





One of the biggest talking points surrounding A6 is its unique storyline. The film is rumoured to explore a Parallel Universe, a concept rarely attempted in Indian cinema at this scale. This ambitious approach will require extensive VFX work, making it one of the most visually stunning films of the decade. Given Atlee’s past successes with big-budget entertainers like Jawan and Bigil, expectations are sky-high for this collaboration.

While A6 is his primary focus, Allu Arjun is also in talks for future projects with top directors like Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, with such a massive film lined up, his immediate priority is delivering another box-office juggernaut.

The blockbuster duo teams up for a visually stunning action-packed spectacle Instagram/Alluarjunonline

With this deal, Allu Arjun is reshaping the business of Indian cinema. Fans now eagerly await more details on what could be one of the most ambitious films ever made in the industry.