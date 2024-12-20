Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film sees 1100cr Box Office Collection in India in 2 weeks

In an incredible show of strength, Pushpa 2 posted Rs 301 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. Compared to the staggering first-week collection of Rs 600 crore, the 51% drop in the second week is as robust as it is. And it’s nothing short of magical. And guess the magic number. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs 1110 crore.

Pushpa 2 is no more a mere favourite to beat Baahubali 2, but is now pacing toward making a record. The collection today in its third week will put it in stone.

The movie, directed by Sukumar, is on a dream run in Hindi and has already become an all-time blockbuster in the elite list of legendary films, including Sholay, DDLJ, HAHK, Gadar, and, not to mention, Baahubali 2. The film has already made it the highest-grosser in several circuits, including Odisha, Gujarat, CP Berar, and CI.

Amid narratives that the film isn’t performing well in the Telugu states, the film’s box office collection has proven that the rumour is a complete hogwash. It is already the fourth-highest grosser in the twin states and is set to achieve the third position soon surpassing Kalki 2898 AD. Within a few days, it will overtake Baahubali 2 as well, trailing only RRR. In retrospect, the narrative of underperformance only comes from the old-school ways of analysing film performance solely based on distributor recovery.