‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film will hit the screens on August 15.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Monday raised the curtain on the teaser of the much-anticipated film on the occasion of lead star Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is helmed by Sukumar, follows the first installment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun’s titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the teaser on its official X page.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film will hit the screens on August 15.

“Celebrate his arrival. Adore his fire within. Experience the goosebumps. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out now. Happy Birthday Icon Star @alluarjun THE RULE BEGINS on 15th AUG 2024,” the post read.

Arjun, who greeted fans outside his Hyderabad house at midnight, expressed gratitude for their love and support.

“I thank each and every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!” he captioned the teaser of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” in an X post.

According to a press release, the 1.08-minute-long clip features the ‘jaathara’ sequence from the upcoming film. ‘Jaathara’, also known as ‘Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara’, is a festival celebrated in the state of Telangana to honour the Hindu tribal goddesses.

Steeped in colour and tradition, the teaser sees Arjun’s Pushpa Raj decked up in a sari, jewellery and make-up, as he wields a trident and bashes up adversaries to music composer DSP’s rousing soundtrack amid the ‘jaathara’ celebration.

The first glimpse of the sequel may have presented the protagonist in a different avatar, but his swag remains the same.

Pushpa 1: The Rise depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

It released in India in association with Muttamsetty Media on December 17, 2021, and went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year.

The film also established Arjun as a pan-India star, earning him his first Best Actor National Award. Composer DSP also won his maiden National Award for Pushpa: The Rise.

