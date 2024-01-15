Website Logo
  Monday, January 15, 2024
Netflix to stream ‘Devara’, ‘Pushpa 2’ and more Telugu titles post-theatrical run

Out of the 12 films, Hi Nanna is already streaming on Netflix.

Images from Devara

By: Mohnish Singh

NTR Jr‘s Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire featuring Prabhas are part of Netflix’s 12 Telugu films slate, which will be available on the streamer in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition.

This year Netflix will also be home to other Telugu titles such as Buddy, Gangs of Godavari, Tillu Square, Vijay Devarakonda’s 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 109th movie, separate untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya as well as the ninth production of Ga2 Pictures.

“These movies are scheduled to be available on Netflix this year after their theatrical exhibition, granting fans the opportunity to enjoy them in cinemas initially and then relive the magic of their favourite actors’ performances in the comfort of their homes, across the world,” a press release said.

Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India, said this year the company is looking forward to making the best of Telugu cinema available to its subscribers.

“The 50% YoY (year-over-year) growth in Netflix’s South content viewing reflects the strong appeal of our Telugu movie offering. This year’s lineup, packed with the best of Telugu blockbuster cinema and the industry’s biggest stars, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to bring the finest of Telugu cinema to viewers in India and across the globe,” Shergill said in a statement.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit the screens on December 22.

Devara is scheduled to be released in cinema halls on April 5, with Pushpa 2 set to arrive on August 15.

Out of the 12 films, Hi Nanna is already streaming on Netflix. The film, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, released in cinema halls on December 7.

