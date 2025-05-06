Skip to content
Allu Arjun begins intense physical and mental training for Atlee's action packed 'AA22xA6'

Celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens joins Allu Arjun’s prep as the actor builds a rugged new look for his most demanding role yet.

Allu Arjun Prepares for Action Mode in Atlee’s AA22xA6

Allu Arjun kickstarts intense physical and mental training with celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens for his upcoming action-packed role in Atlee’s AA22xA6

May 06, 2025
After the runaway success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is stepping into a drastically different zone for his next film, a big-budget action entertainer directed by Atlee. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film was officially announced on Arjun’s birthday, and early buzz points to something massive in the making. The star is not only switching up his style but is diving headfirst into an intense mental and physical transformation to fully inhabit his new character.

The project marks Allu Arjun’s 22nd film and his first collaboration with Atlee, the director behind hits like Jawan. From what’s been reported so far, this isn’t a typical action flick. Atlee has written a rugged, high-energy role that demands more than just physical power and calls for raw emotion and commanding screen presence.


To achieve this, Arjun has roped in Lloyd Stevens, a well-known fitness expert who’s trained top actors like Jr NTR. The two have already begun prepping for what sources describe as a “never-seen-before” look. But this transformation isn’t just about muscle gain. The focus is on building speed, endurance, and an intense physicality that reflects the raw, grounded nature of the character.

But the preparation doesn’t stop at the gym. The role reportedly demands deep mental focus too. The character arc has emotional weight, and Allu Arjun is said to be approaching it with complete seriousness, not just physically, but also in how he gets into the headspace of the role.

Sources close to the film reveal that Arjun is closely involved in all aspects of the project, including creative inputs. He’s reportedly aligned with Atlee’s vision to deliver a film that blends big-screen scale with emotional depth. The film is being backed by Sun Pictures, and the team has even travelled to Los Angeles to explore advanced VFX techniques to enhance the visual experience.

AA22xA6 is expected to hit cinemas in late 2026. While details about the story are still under wraps, the mix of Allu Arjun’s total commitment and Atlee’s blockbuster sensibilities is enough to keep fans counting the days.

