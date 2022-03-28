Vidyut Jammwal to star in and as Sher Singh Raana

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who has mostly headlined films in the action genre, has signed on to star in an upcoming biopic, a first for him.

Titled Sher Singh Raana, the film tells the incredible story of a staunch Rajput who undertook the most dangerous journey of bringing back the 800-year-old pride of India – the ashes of Prithviraj Chauhan. It is a story about a young man, who escaped the high-security Tihar jail not with violence but with mind tactics.

Shree Narrayan Singh, known for helming the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer social comedy film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), is onboard to direct the forthcoming biopic. Vinod Bhanushali in producing under Bhanushali Studios Ltd in association with Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.

Sharing his excitement of signing his first biopic, Vidyut Jammwal says, “Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of the fearless Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh.”

Talking about roping in Jammwal as Shree Narrayan Singh, director Shree Narrayan Singh says, “When you hear tales of Sher Singh Raana, you know that his life and his experiences were filled with adventure and intrigue. While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before. It is about this man whose sole focus was to do something for his nation.”

Excited to collaborate with Jammwal, producer Vinod Bhanushali says, “Sher Singh Raana will shed light on a story that created a stir in India years ago. Audiences will witness Vidyut in a never seen before character and the vision Shree will bring on screen is definitely going to be gripping.”

The film is expected to go on floors soon.