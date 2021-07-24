Website Logo
  Saturday, July 24, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342

UK this week (July 19-24): Six highlights you should be aware of

A cyclist rides over the Hammersmith Bridge on July 17, 2021 in Hammersmith, England. The bridge was closed last year after cracks in the bridge worsened during a heatwave. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

WHILE the world kicked off Olympics in Tokyo, Britain saw an eventful and unusually hot week. Freedom was in the air as the country ended all the lockdown restrictions on July 19.

 

Here are some highlights of this week- July 19 to 24:

 

India opens medal tally

 

Mirabai Chanu on the podium after winning silver in women’s 49kg category of weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

India’s Mirabai Chanu made history by winning silver Medal in 49 kg women’s weightlifting.

Read more.

 

‘Pingdemic’ grips UK:

 

NHS Covid-19 app alerts (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

 

Pingdemic grips UK as weeks of disruption is expected in food and drink supply, rail transport, bin collection and other essential services due to acute staff shortage.

Read more.

 

UK heatwave baked Britons:

 

iStock image

Britons got baked this week as temperatures more than 31C prevailed in some part of the country.

Read more.

 

 

Cummings strikes again

 

Former number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings  (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) via Getty Images)

Former aide to British prime minister Dominic Cummings said he discussed the possibility of toppling Boris Johnson shortly after an election triumph in 2019.

Read more.

 

Patel’s new women Safety bill

Home Secretary, Priti Patel (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Home secretary Priti Patel is set to come up with new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which is expected to be comprehensive and is also expected to include offence against street harassment.

Read more. 

 

 

‘Ban’ sought on entry of a leading Pakistani politician

Pakistan Muslim League (N) vice president Maryam Nawaz (C) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A complaint was filed with the Metropolitan Police in London, accusing a leading politician Maryam Nawaz, over her “anti-Semitic” statement against prime minister Imran Khan’s children.

Read more.

 

 

 

