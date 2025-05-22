Skip to content
'Stranger Things' season 5 may stretch into 2026 as release rumours point to three-part finale

Netflix teases big reveals at Tudum 2025 while fans prepare for an emotional final journey to Hawkins.

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Extended Release & Finale Details

The Stranger Things cast prepares for one last adventure in Hawkins

Netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 22, 2025
Pooja Pillai

The countdown to the last season of Stranger Things has officially begun, but fans might be waiting longer than expected to see how it all ends. Though Netflix has confirmed the show will return in 2025, a new rumour suggests the final season could be released in three waves, with the concluding episodes potentially dropping in 2026.

According to an unverified leak circulating on Twitter, Stranger Things 5 could be split into three volumes: one in October 2025, another in November 2025, and a third sometime in 2026. If this is true, the finale might not land until well into next year, stretching the goodbye even further.

So far, Netflix hasn’t confirmed this staggered release. More clarity may come on 31 May, when Netflix’s annual Tudum event goes live. The streaming giant is expected to reveal updates on several big titles, including Emily in Paris, Squid Game Season 3, and possibly the official timeline for Stranger Things Season 5.

Here’s what we do know: filming wrapped up in December 2024, and the new season will have eight episodes set in the autumn of 1987, about six months after Season 4. Netflix has already released the episode titles, which include The Crawl, The Turnbow Trap, Escape from Camazotz, and The Rightside Up, all titles that hint at returning themes from earlier seasons.

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Extended Release & Finale DetailsStranger Things season 4 poster Wikipedia


The core cast will be back for one last mission in Hawkins, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo. Veteran actress Linda Hamilton is also joining the final chapter, although her role remains under wraps.


Behind the scenes, the mood has been emotional. At the final table read, several cast members reportedly broke down in tears. David Harbour (Hopper) described it as “waves of people crying,” while Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on her journey from child actor to global star.

Once Season 5 wraps, the Stranger Things universe won’t close entirely. An animated series titled Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is in the works. Details are scarce, but it promises to explore new corners of the show’s world, whether or not the original cast returns.

For now, fans will have to hold tight as Netflix prepares to bring one of its biggest shows to a dramatic, and possibly drawn-out, conclusion.

