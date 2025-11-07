Skip to content
Netflix drops 'Stranger Things 5' opening showing Will Byers captured by Vecna in Hawkins

Opening clip revisits 1983 Hawkins and shows early confrontation setting the tone for final season.

Stranger Things 5

Netflix reveals tense opening minutes before Volume 1 release on November 26

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 07, 2025
Highlights:

  • Netflix drops opening clip of the final season.
  • Takes fans back to 1983, the night Will vanished.
  • Vecna appears early, not waiting this time.
  • Season 5 lands Nov 26, finale on New Year’s Eve.

Netflix has put out the first five minutes of Stranger Things 5. Will Byers, alone in the Upside Down, singing softly to himself, trying not to panic. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” again in the background. Then the sound changes. A Demogorgon comes through the dark. Pulled away by something worse. Vecna. Vines move around him. “At long last, we can begin,” Vecna says.

Stranger Things 5 Netflix reveals tense opening minutes before Volume 1 release on November 26 Instagram/netflixandstrangerthingstv


Back to where it all began

It’s 1983 again. Hawkins before the rifts, before all the chaos. The clip doesn’t waste time explaining. You just drop in, no comfort, no small‑town setup. Ross Duffer said they wanted it that way. “We’re sprinting from the start,” he said. The whole town is under watch now, military trucks everywhere, and nothing feels free.

- YouTube youtu.be


What Stranger Things 5 is setting up

The season heads for the final fight. Vecna’s gone to the ground, but the town’s on edge. The government’s locked it down. Eleven’s in hiding again. The Duffers built the new story from notes written before Season 1. Questions they parked years ago come back here, straight into conflict.


Netflix’s slow reveal

The five‑minute scene went live after the LA premiere. Stranger Things 5 rolls out in parts: November 26, Christmas Day, and the last on New Year’s Eve. The clip ends where it always starts; Will trapped, the lights flickering. You can almost feel the air shake. Feels like Hawkins never really escaped the night it began.

