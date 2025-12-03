'Stranger Things' returns with a record haul as season 5 hits 59.6 million views in five days

Highlights

Season five reaches 59.6m views in five days



Becomes Netflix’s biggest English-language launch



Beats season four by a wide margin under updated metrics



Stranger Things’ final season breaks records on debut

Netflix’s flagship sci-fi series returns with a record-setting launch. The fifth season of Stranger Things reaches 59.6 million views in its first five days, giving the platform its strongest opening for an English-language series and the third-biggest debut overall, behind the second and third seasons of Squid Game.

This marks a major rise from the fourth season, which opened in 2022 with 287 million hours watched. Under Netflix’s updated “views” metric, that figure translates to around 22 million views. The latest season therefore, posts a 171% increase, though this year’s total covers five days of viewing compared with three for season four.

Platform pressure and renewed interest

Ahead of the release, all previous Stranger Things seasons enter Netflix’s global top 10 at the same time – a first for any series on the service. The surge in traffic briefly causes the platform to freeze despite a 30% increase in bandwidth, according to co-creator Ross Duffer.

The new run releases its first four episodes together, forming half of the final eight-episode arc.

Return to Hawkins with a time jump

First launched in 2016, Stranger Things remains one of Netflix’s most popular English-language dramas. It has helped propel the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo, alongside long-time cast members Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Season five returns to Hawkins, Indiana, with a time jump to account for the maturing cast. The Duffers have hinted that the final chapter includes “the most violent death of any season”.

Early reviews applaud the spectacle

The Guardian’s Jack Seale highlights the fourth episode in particular, describing it as a “solidly thrilling 90 minutes” packed with effects-driven action and a finale designed to make fans “stand on their chairs”.

Final episodes due this month

Stranger Things 5 continues later in December, with three episodes arriving on Christmas Day. The series finale is set for 31 December.