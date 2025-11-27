‘Stranger Things Season 5’ review roundup: Viewers praise the scale but question the shifts

Highlights:

Netflix dropped the first four episodes early Thursday.

Will Byers shows new abilities, Max makes a surprise return.

Some fans loved it, others thought parts were over the top.

Volume 2 arrives 25 December, finale on 31 December.

Netflix released the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 on Thursday morning. Reactions followed within hours. The new chapters return to earlier storylines but shift them enough to signal the beginning of the end. The characters move through long-running tensions, and a couple of plot turns have already sparked debate among viewers. Fans also focused heavily on Will Byers’ emerging abilities and Max’s unexpected reappearance, both of which have fuelled speculation about how the series will wrap up.

‘Stranger Things season 5’ review roundup: Strong opening for some, uneven start for others X/Stranger Things Archive





Why Stranger Things Season 5 volume 1 is grabbing attention

Some fans said the pacing feels sharper than in past seasons. Episode four drew particular praise for its final act. The clever mix of tension, character beats, and quieter moments kept people hooked. Comments online show people are excited and invested again.

Key twists and surprises

Will’s new abilities have grabbed attention. Max returns with a twist that keeps her story fresh. Steve and Jonathan provide lighter moments, which fans enjoyed. The way old and new characters interact is also being widely discussed.

What fans are saying online

Reaction is mixed but mostly positive. Some called the episodes thrilling and praised the performances. Others felt a few moments were corny or predictable. The cast has aged, but fans are still following the story closely. Many noted streaming delays due to high demand, in fact showing the series’ reach.

Looking ahead to volume 2

Volume 2 drops 25 December, with three episodes, and the finale on 31 December. Speculation is heavy about the ending, including Vecna and Hawkins’ fate. Volume 1 sets the stage for a fast-moving conclusion. Fans are buzzing. The first half has set up twists, drama, and character arcs that keep everyone watching. All eyes are now on the December releases.