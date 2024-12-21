'Stranger Things' wraps up production, cast bids emotional adieu

The popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, has officially completed filming its fifth and final season. On December 10, Netflix announced the news while sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the Stranger Things set. Cast members also took to social media to showcase their love and heartfelt messages for their co-stars and reflect on their journey through the show.
Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a throwback from season one. "We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I'm still in shock," he wrote. "We shot it for a year, and I'll miss my friends and our characters terribly."
Pondering the show's huge popularity, Wolfhard recalled how they were "a bunch of goofy young people" when they first set off, unexpecting of the global phenomenon they would become. "I feel like we're still those people, and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today," he added.
Noah Schnapp, who plays the role of Will Byers, also shared his emotions on social media. "Growing up, I always felt like an outcast, unsure of where I fit in," he wrote. Schnapp acknowledged the challenges of navigating life in the public eye but expressed gratitude for sharing that journey with his "incredible" co-stars.
He described Stranger Things as a "lifetime dream" come true and expressed his gratitude to the creators for the opportunity. "Together, this cast + crew has built something so very special, and I couldn’t be any more excited for the world to see the final chapter," he wrote, adding that the show will forever hold a special place in his heart.
Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.