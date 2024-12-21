Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Stranger Things' wraps up production, cast bids emotional adieu

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Cast-of-Stranger-Things
Cast of Stranger Things
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 21, 2024
Lisa Antony
See Full Bio

The popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, has officially completed filming its fifth and final season. On December 10, Netflix announced the news while sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the Stranger Things set. Cast members also took to social media to showcase their love and heartfelt messages for their co-stars and reflect on their journey through the show.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a throwback from season one. "We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I'm still in shock," he wrote. "We shot it for a year, and I'll miss my friends and our characters terribly."

Pondering the show's huge popularity, Wolfhard recalled how they were "a bunch of goofy young people" when they first set off, unexpecting of the global phenomenon they would become. "I feel like we're still those people, and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today," he added.

Noah Schnapp, who plays the role of Will Byers, also shared his emotions on social media. "Growing up, I always felt like an outcast, unsure of where I fit in," he wrote. Schnapp acknowledged the challenges of navigating life in the public eye but expressed gratitude for sharing that journey with his "incredible" co-stars.

He described Stranger Things as a "lifetime dream" come true and expressed his gratitude to the creators for the opportunity. "Together, this cast + crew has built something so very special, and I couldn’t be any more excited for the world to see the final chapter," he wrote, adding that the show will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

netflix seriesnoah schnappsocial mediastranger things

Related News

More For You

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

ZAKIR HUSSAIN was laid to rest on Thursday (19) at a San Francisco cemetery as renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Hussain, one of the world’s most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday (16) due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mufasa:The-Lion-King-released-today

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ released today

Getty images

Mufasa The Lion King: Disney's prequel sells 65000 tickets in Indian chains ahead of opening day

With Mufasa: The Lion King releasing today in India, it is set to make the next big wave at the box office currently ruled by Pushpa 2. Unlike the original film, The Lion King (2019), the Hollywood sequel has only managed to create a low-key buzz. However, Mufasa: The Lion King is anticipated to make a wave in India, considering Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu’s collaborations.

Meanwhile the movie sold 65,000 tickets in final advance bookings across Indian chains. Around 35,000 of these are from the opening day. It has also been witnessing strong pre-sales for the dubbed versions, especially Telugu.

Keep ReadingShow less
Demi-Moore-and-Amy-Adams-interview-hollywood

Amy Adams and Demi Moore from the interview

Youtube @Variety

Demi Moore and Amy Adams discuss societal pressure on women to repress anger

Everything about women having to don submissive and obedient roles in life may be old news, but it continues to be a sad reality. Contextualising the plight of women, Demi Moore and Amy Adams, in a one-on-one interview, discussed how women are often obliged to hide their rage due to societal pressure.

Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, have similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pushpa-tops-box-office-collection-india

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film sees 1100cr Box Office Collection in India in 2 weeks

In an incredible show of strength, Pushpa 2 posted Rs 301 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. Compared to the staggering first-week collection of Rs 600 crore, the 51% drop in the second week is as robust as it is. And it’s nothing short of magical. And guess the magic number. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs 1110 crore.

Pushpa 2 is no more a mere favourite to beat Baahubali 2, but is now pacing toward making a record. The collection today in its third week will put it in stone.

Keep ReadingShow less
David-Corenswet-in-Superman-movie-2025

A scene from the teaser trailer of Superman

Getty images

Superman Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet's performance looks promising as Man Of Steel

It was a great day for DC fans out there as the teaser trailer for Superman was released on December 19. The superhero film, directed by James Gunn, will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

The teaser of the third reboot of the franchise offers the audience a proper glimpse into Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent, who is a reporter for a newspaper the Daily Planet.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications