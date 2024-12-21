'Stranger Things' wraps up production, cast bids emotional adieu

Hundreds of his admirers gathered at Hussain's funeral to pay their last respects. Sivamani and several other musicians played drums at a little distance away to pay him a tribute.

Sivamani said, "Rhythm is God, that is you Zakir bhai. I learned a lot in our journey from 1982 till now. Every moment you are here with us in the rhythm. Every time I hit the rhythm, you are there. We love you Zakir Bhai. Have a lovely journey. Please give my pranam to all the masters."

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

The celebrated musician, one of India’s most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Hussain received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.



Sivamani after Hussain's death in a Facebook post said he would go to San Francisco to see him for the last time.

"No Zakir Bhai, you cannot leave us like this. This is just unbelievable. I'm on the way to San Francisco. I want to see you, one last time. I want to hold your hands, my brother, my Guru. I'm devastated. life will never be the same again," Sivamani had said.

Messages of condolence poured in on social media as the news of Hussain's demise spread. Prime minister Narendra Modi called him a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music.

Grammy winner musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his "immense humility, approachable nature".

"One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for...being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon," Kej had written on X after his demise.

