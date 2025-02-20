Millie Bobby Brown turns 21: Ten surprising facts you didn’t know about the ‘Stranger Things’ star!

Millie Bobby Brown just turned 20 yesterday, and what a journey it’s been! From stealing hearts as Eleven in Stranger Things to building an empire with her own beauty brand, Millie is more than just a Hollywood star—she’s a Gen Z powerhouse. But beyond the supernatural nosebleeds and red carpet glam, there’s a lot more to this birthday girl than meets the eye. To celebrate her big day, here are 10 surprising facts you probably didn’t know about Millie Bobby Brown!

1. Almost Quit Acting Before Stranger Things

It’s hard to imagine Stranger Things without Millie as Eleven, but she nearly gave up on acting before landing the role. After facing multiple rejections in Hollywood, she was on the verge of quitting when Stranger Things changed everything. Talk about a last-minute twist of fate!

From child star to business mogul—Millie Bobby Brown’s journey is nothing short of inspiring Getty Images

2. Born with Partial Hearing Loss

Millie was born with partial hearing loss in one ear, which worsened over time. Despite this challenge, she has built a successful career in acting and music, proving that nothing can hold her back.





Millie Bobby Brown, the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, continues to use her voice for change Getty Images

3. Engaged at 19, Married at 20

Love came early for Millie! She got engaged to Jake Bongiovi! Yes, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi at just 19. The couple tied the knot in 2024 and now enjoy a peaceful life together on their Georgia farm.





Beyond acting, Millie Bobby Brown is an entrepreneur, writer, and passionate animal lover Getty Images

4. Youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

At just 14, Millie made history as the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She’s since used her platform to champion children's rights, mental health awareness, and anti-bullying initiatives.





Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement to Jake Bongiovi made headlines—now she’s happily married Getty Images

5. Passionate Animal Advocate

Millie isn’t just an actress; she’s also an animal rescuer! She runs an initiative called Joey’s Friends from her farm in Georgia, where she fosters and cares for numerous dogs, including her beloved therapy dog, Winnie.





From performing her own stunts to writing a novel, Millie Bobby Brown proves she’s more than just an actress Getty Images

6. Self-Made Business Mogul

At just 15, Millie launched Florence by Mills, a skincare and beauty brand focused on clean, cruelty-free products for Gen Z. The brand quickly became a major success, just proving she’s as savvy in business as she is in acting.





Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty brand, Florence by Mills, is a Gen Z favourite for cruelty-free skincare Getty Images

7. Directed Her Own Commercial

Not content with just starring in ads for Florence by Mills, Millie took things a step further and directed one of the brand’s commercials herself. A future behind the camera, perhaps?





Born in Spain, raised in the UK, and thriving in Hollywood—Millie Bobby Brown’s global journey is fascinating Getty Images

8. Avid Writer and Storyteller

Millie isn’t just about acting she’s actually a storyteller at heart. She co-wrote Nineteen Steps, a historical novel inspired by her grandmother’s experiences during World War II.





Millie Bobby Brown’s journey from a child star to a powerhouse entrepreneur is nothing short of incredible Getty Images

9. Multinational Background

Though she’s known for her British roots, Millie was actually born in Marbella, Spain! She moved to England at four before relocating to the U.S. to chase her Hollywood dreams.





Despite being born with partial hearing loss, Millie Bobby Brown has conquered both acting and music Getty Images

10. Voices Her Own Stunts

Millie loves action-packed roles! For Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2, she performed several of her own stunts, proving repeatedly that she’s just as fearless off-screen as she is on it.





Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just an actress—she’s also a director, writer, and fearless businesswoman Getty Images





Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just riding the wave of fame, she’s making her own. From battling Demogorgons to building a beauty empire, directing commercials, writing books, and even rescuing dogs, she’s proving there’s nothing she can’t do. At just 20, she’s already a powerhouse, balancing Hollywood, business, and activism with effortless charm. Whether she’s breaking records, breaking barriers, or breaking into new ventures, one thing’s clear: Millie Bobby Brown is just getting started. And if the past 20 years were this impressive, we can’t wait to see what she does next!