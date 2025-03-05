Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Matt Lucas issues public apology to Millie Bobby Brown after backlash over resurfaced comment

The comedian addresses criticism following past remarks about the Stranger Things star.

Millie Bobby Brown

Matt Lucas issues a public apology to Millie Bobby Brown after backlash over his controversial comment

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Matt Lucas has publicly apologised to Millie Bobby Brown after the Stranger Things actress called out criticism of her appearance on social media. The British comedian clarified his intentions after Brown addressed the backlash she faced for her new look, which included a blonde hairstyle and ‘90s-inspired outfits.

In his apology, Lucas explained that his comment was meant as a light-hearted reference to a character from his old sketch show, Little Britain. “Nearly 25 years ago, I co-wrote a show where one character, Vicky Pollard, had blonde hair and often wore pink,” he wrote. “When I saw your photo with similar hair and a pink top, I posted one of her catchphrases as a nod to the resemblance. I thought you looked fantastic and was shocked when the media twisted it into something negative. I’d never want to upset you, and I’m truly sorry if I did.”



Brown had earlier shared a video on Instagram addressing the scrutiny she’s faced. “I’ve been in this industry since I was 10,” she said. “I grew up in the public eye, but instead of growing with me, people expect me to stay the same as I was in Stranger Things Season 1. Because I don’t look like that anymore, I’ve become a target.”

She called out specific headlines and articles that criticised her appearance, labelling them as “bullying” rather than journalism. “It’s disturbing that adults, especially women, spend their time tearing down young women for clicks,” she said. “I won’t apologise for growing up or changing. Let’s do better, not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being judged for simply existing.”

Millie BobbyMillie Bobby Brown stuns in her latest social media postInstagram/realmattlucas

Brown’s new look had sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans speculating it might hint at a role in a Britney Spears biopic, while others criticised her for “ageing beyond her years.” Lucas’ apology actually points out the broader issue of how young women in the public eye are often unfairly scrutinised for their appearance as they mature.

Both Lucas and Brown’s opinions draws attention to the need for a more thoughtful and respectful discourse, especially when it comes to young women navigating fame and personal growth in the spotlight.

actressappearanceblonde hairstylebullyingcharacter referencecriticismmatt lucasmillie bobby brownpublic apologysocial media

Related News

Destinations in the UK

5 hidden gem destinations in the UK

jay-z
Entertainment

Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit against woman who dropped rape allegations

How to Navigate the Volatile Cryptocurrency Market: Tips and Strategies
Sponsored Feature

How to Navigate the Volatile Cryptocurrency Market: Tips and Strategies

UK destinations
Travel

6 popular set-jetting UK destinations featured on screen

More For You

Gen Z and the soft life

Soft Life Mode

iStock

Gen Z and the soft life: The ultimate rejection of hustle culture

The era of bragging about 16-hour workdays, skipping vacations, and living for the weekend. Over. Instead, this generation is embracing the soft life. A lifestyle that prioritises mental peace, flexible work, and enjoying the present instead of just grinding for the future.

But what is the soft life? And why does it seem like Gen Z has collectively decided they’d rather sip iced coffee at noon than chase corner office promotions? Let’s break it down.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan-attack-Getty

A security personnel stands guard near a detonated explosive-laden van at an army compound in Bannu, Pakistan, on March 5, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

18 killed as suicide bombers target army compound in Pakistan

EIGHTEEN people were killed in an attack on a military compound in northwestern Pakistan, the military said on Wednesday.

Suicide bombers drove two explosive-laden vehicles into the compound in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

A variety of Indian dishes served on a table.

iStock

Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

In the UK, a new wave of Indian-inspired comfort food takes over kitchens, restaurants, and street food stalls. From Keema toasties to Butter Chicken Biryani, these dishes blend nostalgia with innovation, offering a taste of home-cooked flavors in fresh and exciting ways.

So, what’s driving this trend? A mix of cultural nostalgia, global fusion, and a craving for bold, hearty flavors. Let’s take a closer look at how these Indian-inspired comfort dishes are making their way onto British plates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump

Trump said the US will match the tariffs that foreign countries impose on American exports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump to impose reciprocal tariffs on India, China from April 2

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose reciprocal tariffs on India, China, and other countries starting April 2. He criticised the high tariffs imposed on American goods by several nations, calling them "very unfair."

Trump said the US will match the tariffs that foreign countries impose on American exports.

Keep ReadingShow less
More Judges, Faster Justice: Government Moves to Reduce Court Delays

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood acknowledged that the additional sitting days would not be sufficient to clear the backlog. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government increase funding for judges to address Crown Court delays

THE UK government has pledged additional funding to increase the number of sitting days for judges in an effort to address the growing backlog of criminal cases in Crown Courts across England and Wales.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced that the total number of sitting days would rise to 110,000 in the next financial year, up from 108,000, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc