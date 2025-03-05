Matt Lucas issues public apology to Millie Bobby Brown after backlash over resurfaced comment

What exactly is the soft life?

The soft life is not about being lazy. It’s not about quitting jobs, avoiding responsibilities, or expecting life to be easy. Instead, it’s about working smarter, not harder and making sure that work doesn’t consume your entire existence.

For Gen Z, success isn’t just about climbing the corporate ladder. It’s about:

• Making enough money to live comfortably without sacrificing happiness.

• Prioritizing mental health and rest.

• Choosing careers that align with their interests instead of just chasing fat paychecks.

• Having time to enjoy life.

It’s a direct response to the hustle culture that dominates millennial life. Where “busyness” is seen as a badge of honor, and burnout is almost expected. Gen Z saw that, learned from it, and said, “No, thanks.”

Bye-bye, hustle culture. Hello, balance.

Remember when grind culture was the norm? When people flexed about pulling all-nighters at the office and never taking a day off? That’s precisely what Gen Z is rejecting.

For years, success was tied to overworking, like long hours, constant stress, and the idea that if you weren’t exhausted, you weren’t working hard enough. But after watching millennials burn out in record numbers, Gen Z is rewriting the script.

Instead of working themselves into the ground, they’re prioritising:

Remote work & flexibility – because who wants to be stuck in traffic for two hours every day?

– because who wants to be stuck in traffic for two hours every day? Mental well-being – because no job is worth sacrificing your sanity.

– because no job is worth sacrificing your sanity. Financial independence without suffering – because money is important, but so is enjoying life.

The digital nomad dream: Work hard but from a beach





Work mode and Beach Mode iStock

One of the biggest shifts? Gen Z is no longer obsessed with traditional 9-to-5 jobs. Instead, they’re making money on their terms. Whether that’s through freelancing, content creation, or working remotely from anywhere in the world.

More Gen Z workers are opting for flexible careers that let them live life first and fit work around it instead of the other way around.

Soft life, soft savings: A new approach to money

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Unlike previous generations who saved aggressively for retirement, Gen Z is all about “soft saving”. Spending on experiences, prioritizing happiness, and balancing both short-term joy and long-term security.

Instead of hustling non-stop to retire at 50, they’re finding ways to live a comfortable life now while still being financially smart.

Of course, this doesn’t mean they’re reckless. Gen Z is more financially aware than people think. They just value a life well-lived over a bank account full of money they’ll never get to enjoy.

The criticism: Is the soft life too soft?

Not everyone is convinced. Some argue that the soft life mindset encourages people to avoid hard work or that it’s unrealistic for everyone to work remotely or travel constantly.

And sure, not every job can be done from a laptop in a beach hut. But Gen Z isn’t saying work shouldn’t be hard. They’re just saying it shouldn’t consume your entire existence.

Even those who work in traditional jobs are bringing the soft life philosophy into their lives by:

•Setting strict work boundaries (no emails after hours? Yes, please.)

•Negotiating better pay & benefits (because working hard should be rewarded)

•Prioritizing hobbies, relationships, and travel just as much as career goals.

Because at the end of the day, what’s the point of working if you’re too tired to enjoy life?

Living easy, loving every moment

Gen Z isn’t rejecting work. They’re rejecting pointless suffering. They’re choosing to work in a way that allows them to live life fully now, not just when they retire.

And honestly? They might just be onto something.

So, if you ever catch a Gen Z sipping an iced latte on a weekday afternoon, laptop open, completely unbothered, just know: they’ve cracked the code.