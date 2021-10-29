Website Logo
SS Rajamouli on RRR clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

SS Rajamouli (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few weeks ago, the release dates of many films were announced. SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film RRR is slated to release on 7th January 2022, and a day prior (6th January 2022), Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be hitting the big screens.

Interestingly, both the movies feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, an event was organised in Mumbai to announce the collaboration between PVR Cinemas and RRR. At the event, Rajamouli was asked about the box office clash between the two films, to which the filmmaker said, “I always believe that not just two films even three or four films come together and if they are good, people are going to come and watch all the films. If you look at the history, there are multiple instances where that has happened, and because of the Covid times as everything was shut down for one and a half years, the bottleneck is expected. But, if the content in the film is good, it doesn’t matter how many films come together, people will come and watch it. They will be spoilt for choice.”

During this pandemic, many films that were meant to release in theatres got a direct-to-digital release. So, at the event, when Rajamouli was asked how difficult it was to take the decision to release the film in theatres and not on a streaming platform, he said, “It was very easy. I make films only for theatres. I make films for audiences to come to the theatre and watch the film together.”

“My mind works in a way where I want a large number of audiences to sit in one closed space and experience the emotions that I show on the screen. So, it was quite easy for me, there was no dilemma,” he added.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. The teaser of the film will be released soon.

Eastern Eye

