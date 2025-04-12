'Forgive and Forget' review: Shreeja Chaturvedi delivers dynamic UK debut

The concert promises an intriguing blend of classic jazz with unforgettable hits by Bollywood icons such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Udit Narayan, and Sonu Nigam.

Chirag Rao brings the magic of Bollywood hits to life with a jazz twist in his upcoming Bollywood Bratpack concert





NAZEEM UK SHOW

Massively popular Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain is set to bring his stand-up show You Paid For This to Leicester Square Theatre in London on August 1 and 2. Having made a huge mark across multiple platforms, including television, he has performed around the world and even opened for comedy icon Dave Chappelle in the US. This entertaining show is shaping up to be one of this summer’s big surprise packages.

Nazeem Hussain prepares to bring his unique comedic style to Leicester Square Theatre for his highly anticipated You Paid For This show





SPARKLING STINKER

A strong indicator that a Bollywood film will be terrible is when it skips a cinema release and goes straight to a streaming platform. That’s why Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins will likely be an absolute stinker, despite being headlined by popular actors Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The movie, set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, is generating little buzz, and if the teaser is anything to go by, it looks like self-indulgent nonsense powered by poor special effects. It’s yet another reason why I often refer to Netflix as the toilet where Indian producers dump their stinky content.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins: Despite a star-studded cast, this Netflix release is shaping up to be another disappointing addition to the streaming platform





KAIF SISTER’S BAD LUCK

After a decade of trying to make it as an actress, it may finally be time for Isabelle Kaif to give up on that dream.

She made her debut with a small supporting role in the forgettable 2014 Canadian film Dr Cabbie, before trying to break into Bollywood. Despite her elder sister Katrina Kaif’s massive success and strong industry connections, Isabelle’s journey has been nothing short of a nightmare.

Her first lead role in Time To Dance faced multiple delays, and when it finally released in 2021, it sank without a trace. Her second film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed, has met a similar fate – plagued by issues and now scheduled for release on May 16.

With D-lister Pulkit Samrat as her co-star and a title most people would struggle to spell, the romantic comedy already looks like a lost cause. Those foolish enough to invest in this rubbish can expect a significant loss.

Now 34, and in an ageist industry, Isabelle may need to consider another career path.

Isabelle Kaif’s journey in Bollywood continues to be plagued by setbacks, with her upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed facing an uncertain future





CROSS-BORDER LOVE

At a time when so much cross-border hatred is being spewed by Bollywood, it is refreshing to see a film like Abir Gulaal getting a cinema release on May 9. The London-set romantic comedy stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Producers should be encouraging unity, rather than fuelling division. Described as a cinematic celebration of love, the film deserves support.

Abir Gulaal brings together Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in a cross-border romantic comedy, offering a refreshing message of love and unity





FAREWELL TO BOLLYWOOD’S ORIGINAL PATRIOT

Bollywood legend Manoj Kumar passed away in a Mumbai hospital last Friday (April 4), aged 87, and should rightly be remembered as an all-time great.

The actor and filmmaker left behind a remarkable body of work that left a permanent mark on cinema history. Born on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad as Harikrishan Giri Goswami, he was just 10 years old when his family migrated to Delhi during Partition. The young hopeful, inspired by his cinema idol Dilip Kumar, adopted the screen name Manoj Kumar after a character played by the actor in the 1949 film Shabnam. He had a stuttering start in cinema before establishing himself as one of the all-time greats.

Although he starred in commercial entertainers such as Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962), Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Himalay Ki God Mein (1965), Gumnaam (1965), Neel Kamal (1968), and Dus Numbri (1976), the icon will be best remembered for his unique brand of patriotic cinema.

Manoj Kumar, a true Bollywood legend, leaves behind a legacy of iconic films that celebrated patriotism and meaningful storytelling





After successfully playing Bhagat Singh in Shaheed (1965), he produced, directed, and starred in successful patriotic films including Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), and Kranti (1981).He also headlined meaningful dramas such as Shor (1972) and regularly delivered the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

Manoj Kumar’s legacy in Bollywood is defined by his iconic roles and patriotic cinema that resonated deeply with audiences for generations

Despite breaking box office records, he later lost his way creatively and retired. That did not take away from his incredible impact on Hindi cinema. He won multiple honours, including seven Filmfare awards and Indian cinema’s highest accolade, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Unlike the divisive movies of today, he showed that it was possible to make patriotic films for all Indians and deliver meaningful cinema with something important to say.





RANJEET SHARES CANDID TALES

Legendary onscreen villain Ranjeet has given a fascinating in-depth interview on YouTube that is well worth a watch.

The star of countless Bollywood classics spoke to interviewer Vickey Lalwani about his remarkable career and shared great insights into old Bollywood, including behind-the-scenes stories.

He revealed how he narrowly missed out on playing the iconic role of Gabbar Singh in the record-breaking film Sholay, and recalled a young Madhuri Dixit bursting into tears before a scene because she was so frightened by his onscreen villainous image. Ranjeet also spoke about once being romantically linked to actress Babita (mother of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor) and how he never watches films or TV shows.

Ranjeet reflects on his legendary Bollywood career, sharing intriguing behind-the-scenes tales from his iconic villain roles in an exclusive interview





AMBIKA’S HOT THEATRE TICKET

One of this year’s hottest theatre tickets will be Porn Play at the Royal Court in London. Ambika Mod stars in what has been billed as a “funny, unsettling, and honest” production about an academic addicted to violent pornography. The actress, best known for her role in the globally successful Netflix series One Day, is expected to draw packed audiences for what will no doubt be sold-out shows.

Mod is no stranger to the stage, having performed in various theatre productions and been part of a comedy improv group. The play will be staged at the Royal Court’s more intimate Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, offering audiences a close-up view of last year’s biggest breakout British Asian star, from November 6 to December 1.

Ambika Mod takes centre stage in Porn Play, an intriguing and thought-provoking production at the Royal Court, expected to be one of the year's most in-demand theatre events





HOPELESS HASHMI

Actor Emraan Hashmi is hoping to resurrect his fallen career by revisiting his 2007 film Awarapan with a sequel, slated for release next year. The major problem with this plan is that the original – which was far from impressive – flopped at the box office, and Hashmi has not been a commercial draw for quite some time.

In fact, such has been his fall from the Bollywood ranks that it’s baffling why movie producers are still silly enough to sign him in a lead role. Audiences can next see him in Ground Zero, due in cinemas on April 25 – a film that will almost certainly be another major failure.