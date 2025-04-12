'Forgive and Forget' review: Shreeja Chaturvedi delivers dynamic UK debut

After making an impressive mark on the Mumbai circuit and gaining popularity online, stand-up comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi recently performed her first show outside India at Soho Theatre in London.
Far from being intimidated by the international leap, the naturally gifted comic delivered an assured performance at the iconic venue, which has become a platform for rising Indian talent in recent years.
Following a steady start filled with anecdotes about the UK and India, along with self-deprecating observations, Chaturvedi gained impressive momentum as the Hindi-language show progressed. She glided through a diverse range of subjects that were all relatable – from the absurdities of nature, waterfalls, avocados and cooking, to themes like fear and feminism.
She was at her best when speaking about the communication gap between her parents and her experiences with confrontation, including with her boyfriend. Her take on male silence and why it exists had the audience in roars of laughter.
A clearly skilled performer, Chaturvedi moved effortlessly between deadpan delivery and high-energy storytelling, taking on the personas of those she described with sharp timing and flair. Unapologetically bold, she did not shy away from talking about taboo subjects like buying condoms and used colourful language to punctuate her routines.
Perhaps her biggest strength was how instantly relatable she was – from her personality to the topics she explored. A touch more confidence would have elevated the set even further, and she could have leaned more into the strong rapport she had with the audience.
That said, it was a thoroughly entertaining show that marked the international arrival of a major comic talent from India.
With her strong stage presence and originality, she is sure to be in demand for future UK performances – and is more than capable of reaching a wider audience with a set in English too.