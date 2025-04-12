Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Forgive and Forget' review: Shreeja Chaturvedi delivers dynamic UK debut

Far from being intimidated by the international leap

Shreeja Chaturvedi Impresses with UK Debut in ‘Forgive and Forget’

Presenting 'Forgive and Forget' on stage

Soho Theatre & OML
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirApr 12, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

After making an impressive mark on the Mumbai circuit and gaining popularity online, stand-up comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi recently performed her first show outside India at Soho Theatre in London.

Far from being intimidated by the international leap, the naturally gifted comic delivered an assured performance at the iconic venue, which has become a platform for rising Indian talent in recent years.

Following a steady start filled with anecdotes about the UK and India, along with self-deprecating observations, Chaturvedi gained impressive momentum as the Hindi-language show progressed. She glided through a diverse range of subjects that were all relatable – from the absurdities of nature, waterfalls, avocados and cooking, to themes like fear and feminism.

She was at her best when speaking about the communication gap between her parents and her experiences with confrontation, including with her boyfriend. Her take on male silence and why it exists had the audience in roars of laughter.

A clearly skilled performer, Chaturvedi moved effortlessly between deadpan delivery and high-energy storytelling, taking on the personas of those she described with sharp timing and flair. Unapologetically bold, she did not shy away from talking about taboo subjects like buying condoms and used colourful language to punctuate her routines.

Perhaps her biggest strength was how instantly relatable she was – from her personality to the topics she explored. A touch more confidence would have elevated the set even further, and she could have leaned more into the strong rapport she had with the audience.

That said, it was a thoroughly entertaining show that marked the international arrival of a major comic talent from India.

With her strong stage presence and originality, she is sure to be in demand for future UK performances – and is more than capable of reaching a wider audience with a set in English too.

fear and feminismmumbai circuitrising indian talentshreeja chaturvedisoho theatreuk performancesforgive and forget

Related News

The Bollywood Big One: UK’s Ultimate Live Show This May
Entertainment

The Bollywood Big One: Bollywood superstars unite for UK’s biggest live show this May

IPL 2025: Players with the Most Ducks So Far
Cricket

IPL 2025: Top 6 players with most 'ducks' so far

Top 5 One-Season Shows That Became Instant Cult Classics
Entertainment

Top 5 one-season shows that became cult classics and left us begging for more

Nick Jonas Opens Up About Fears of Malti Entering Showbiz
Entertainment

Nick Jonas says it's 'scary' to imagine daughter Malti in showbiz after what he and Priyanka faced

More For You

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Chirag Rao brings his unique Bollywood-inspired concert experience to the stage, blending classic jazz with timeless Hindi hits

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

RAO’S LIVE SUCCESS

British singer Chirag Rao has been on a brilliant roll with his Hindi cinema-inspired concerts, including the popular Bollywood Time Machine shows. He has a series of upcoming performances that are well worth catching, with The Bollywood Bratpack concert at Harrow Arts Centre on July 19 being a standout.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akshay Kumar tells King Charles to watch Kesari 2: “You’ll know why the British should say sorry”

Akshay Kumar urges King Charles to watch Kesari 2

Instagram/DharmaProductions

Akshay Kumar tells King Charles to watch Kesari 2: “You’ll know why the British should say sorry”

Akshay Kumar isn’t asking for an apology. He just wants the British to look back and really see what happened. With his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 hitting screens on April 18, the actor is urging both the UK government and King Charles to watch the film and confront a dark chapter in colonial history.

The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and based on The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, a Malayali lawyer who took legal action against General Dyer and the British government after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The massacre when British troops opened fire on a peaceful crowd remains one of the most horrific events of British rule in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
My playlist with Rizaan Ali

Rizaan Ali

My playlist with Rizaan Ali

RISING music star Rizaan Ali blends Hindi and English lyrics in his songs. The 26-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago has been a twotime Chutney Soca Monarch finalist and is also a youth achievement award winner.

The ambitious young artist aims to take Indo-Caribbean music global and recently released his latest single You’re A Winner.

Keep ReadingShow less
salman khan

Ageing Icon or Fading Star? Salman Khan’s outdated onscreen avatar sparks criticism in yet another box-office debacle

Salman Khan is stuck in the past

There have been many instances across generations where once-popular leading men, unwilling to grow old gracefully, have clung to past glories so desperately that they have ended up dismantling their own legacies.

These ageing Bollywood idols continued romancing inappropriately young heroines, playing roles far removed from their real age, and starring in outdated movies where their presence mattered more than the storyline.

Keep ReadingShow less
5 upcoming music biopics

From Bob Dylan to Madonna, 2025 is tuning up for a blockbuster year of music biopics

Getty Images

5 upcoming music biopics everyone will be talking about in 2025

Let’s get one thing straight: musical biopics aren’t just about impersonation anymore. We’re in the era of transformation, and these aren’t tribute acts with a fat budget. They are full blown cinematic resurrections. Whether it’s a gangly 1960s rebel with a guitar or a moonwalking megastar drowning in the spotlight, 2025’s slate of biopics doesn’t just want to tell their stories but possess them.

Here’s a peek at five biopics that are already raising eyebrows, breaking timelines, and making headlines, all before the popcorn even pops.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc