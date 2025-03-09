Skip to content
The comedian, with a massive online following, will deliver her debut UK show Forgive and Forget from March 26–28 at the popular venue

Shreeja Chaturvedi brings her sharp wit to London’s Soho Theatre

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 09, 2025

THE Soho Theatre in London has introduced a huge list of stunning Indian stand-up stars to UK audiences and continues that impressive run with Shreeja Chaturvedi.

The cool comedian, with a massive online following, will deliver her debut UK show Forgive and Forget from March 26–28 at the popular venue. She’ll tackle an array of subjects, including confrontations. The shows in Hindi will allow her to cross another creative horizon in what has already been an actionpacked journey.

Eastern Eye caught up with the fabulously talented funny girl to find out more ahead of her shows.

What first connected you to comedy?

I think it was the first time I noticed people paying attention to what I said – when I was cracking a joke. I just wanted people around me to like me quickly, and cracking a joke seemed easier than picking up a musical instrument.

What drew you towards stand-up comedy?

I thought it would be fun to add technicality to making jokes. Creating funny imagery with words and seeing reactions change with just a little rearrangement of phrases, finding a rhythm with a room full of people – it’s all so exciting. But the best part is definitely the fame.

How do you feel when you’re on stage in front of a live audience?

Very cool. Like I’m probably cooler than all of them.

How much of your humour is based on personal experiences?

Pretty much all of it. It’s difficult for me to land any other kind of jokes.

Do you ever feel like you are revealing too much on stage?

Yes, an occupational hazard, I guess. I’ve offended a lot of people dear to me because I am very quick to take a conversation to the stage.

How excited are you for your Soho Theatre debut?

I’m beyond excited. It’s my first time in London, performing to an audience outside of India. I’m planning to journal it – that’s how much I’m looking forward to it.

What can we expect from your London show?

A lot of personal experiences, with men in particular. Not in a romantic capacity – just general male behaviour. And a few jokes about Indian infrastructure.

Do you know if a joke will be funny before you go on stage?

I think I’m getting better at identifying which jokes will work. I look for common experiences that the audience can relate to or find a fresh take on something. But I do get attached to the ones that don’t work immediately and take a while to give up on them. Would you say you are you a fearless comedian?

Yes, as long as no one is noticing. As soon as I sense trouble, I apologise.

How do you feel being part of an Indian wave of top stand-up comedians making a mark internationally?

I feel great I got the visa to make that mark.

Has being funny ever got you out of trouble?

It’s gotten me out of a lot of financial troubles, actually.

Do you have a personal comedy hero?

Abhishek Upmanyu and Kanan Gill, back home, are the two comedians who’ve influenced me the most, in terms of technicality, brevity, and clarity of thought.

Is there something that inspires you creatively?

Other people’s success really inspires me to do better (than them at least)

Why should we all come to your London show?

Because I’ve already booked my tickets! And I think it’s going to be a good show.

Shreeja Chaturvedi: Forgive and Forget at Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE, from March 26–28. www.sohotheatre.com

