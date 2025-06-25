Skip to content
Saaniya Abbas breaks barriers and funny bones at the Edinburgh Fringe

With Hellarious, the UAE-based comic delivers a raw, witty hour of storytelling and subversion.

Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Saaniya Abbas

getty images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokJun 25, 2025
Saaniya Abbas is going to hell – and she is taking us with her.

Well, not literally. But in Hellarious, her blisteringly bold stand-up debut at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Dubai-based comedian dives headfirst into the kind of topics that might make more cautious comics sweat. These include divorce, cultural taboos, internet fame, and the eternal question of whether your mother was right about that fiery afterlife.

In a groundbreaking moment for the UAE comedy scene, Saaniya becomes the first local stand-up to present a full solo hour at the Fringe – bringing her signature mix of sharp storytelling, cheeky irreverence, and personal confession to the world’s biggest stage. From a convent school in New Delhi to going viral post-divorce, her life has been filled with contradictions – and punchlines.

Eastern Eye caught up with Saaniya ahead of her history-making run to talk comedy, chaos, her new show, being fearless on stage, and crafting jokes in a colonoscopy waiting room.

Edinburgh Fringe 2025Saaniya Abbasgetty images


What first connected you to comedy?

After a painful post-pandemic divorce, I randomly signed up for a comedy workshop (mostly to break up the daily routine of staring at my wall). I started writing jokes about everything I was going through. Watching that pain turn into laughter was easily the best high I have ever had. After that, I was hooked. Now, the worse life gets, the better the material.

Did you ever imagine becoming so popular?

I was a Harry Potter-obsessed nerd in school with thick glasses that covered most of my face. I was bullied relentlessly. It has always been hard for me to make friends, as I am socially awkward. So no, I never imagined being associated with the word ‘popular’.

How do you reflect on your action-packed comedy journey?

From the outside, it probably looks more glamorous than it really is. In truth, it has been a constant juggle – balancing a full-time job, stand-up, and content creation. It feels like I am working three jobs at once. On top of that, I am managing relationships and a dog who needs to poop at the worst possible times. It is a lot! A lot of hard work, late nights, and sacrifices. The grind is the hard part. But the moment I step on stage, everything else melts away. That is when it all makes sense.

Edinburgh Fringe 2025Saaniya Abbasgetty images


How much are you looking forward to the Edinburgh Fringe?

I spent four days at the Fringe last year just to get a feel for it. It was the wildest, most overwhelming four days of my life – in the best way possible! I left knowing I had to be part of it. I have been manifesting this moment ever since.

Tell us about your show.

Hellarious is the culmination of the past four years of my life. It began as a tight 10 minutes of divorce jokes, and then I built the story around it – backwards and forwards. Who was I before it all? Why does that make what happened even funnier? What came after? It explores how the identity I was born into shaped my story, and how that story is now shaping the identity I want to create. It is a cathartic confession filled with tongue-in-cheek observations, cultural chaos, and some good old-fashioned oversharing.

Does being at such a huge festival with countless shows put pressure on you?

It is the no-breaks part that is intimidating. I have toured all over the UK before, but I always had some lovely rest days in between to catch my breath. The Fringe is a whole different beast: daily shows for a month, no days off. What if I get sick? I am basically overdosing on vitamins at this point, trying to build an immune system that can survive both the Scottish weather and my own anxiety.

How would you describe your brand of comedy?

My comedy is deeply personal. It is my story. Most of my jokes are so specific to my experience that nobody else can tell them. It is narrative-driven, with cheeky observations, and if you listen carefully, there is a quiet point simmering underneath it all. I want people to laugh, yes, but I also want them to see me. To realise they are part of my story too.

Is it fair to say that you are a fearless comedian?

The word ‘fearless’ is subjective. I am scared of unpredictable things – like tripping over a mic cord or confronting a heckler only to realise it is my ex-boyfriend’s mum from Year 7. Anything can happen. But when it comes to saying what I want on stage, I am not afraid. I trust my voice, and I trust my jokes. That said, I live in the Middle East, so there are things I cannot say. I may be brave, but I am not an idiot. I do not want to go to jail or get deported. But at the Fringe? Oh, those jokes are absolutely coming out.

But do you ever get nervous before going on stage?

No, I feel excited.

Do you know if a joke will work beforehand or only after you have performed it live?

A joke can feel hilarious in my head, kill in conversation, and then absolutely flop on stage. On the flip side, I have pitched jokes to friends who gave me the blankest expressions imaginable. But something in my gut says, ‘No, this will land.’ And more often than not, I am right. It is an instinct you develop – like a muscle, one awkward silence at a time.

Edinburgh Fringe 2025Saaniya Abbasgetty images


Have you ever felt like you are revealing too much about yourself on stage?

Such a great question! When you do personal, narrative-style comedy, everything in your life starts to feel like fair game, especially when you are pulling from pain. But then one day, you try a new joke on stage and something just feels off. Maybe it is too soon. Maybe it is never going to be funny. You only find out by doing it. It is all trial and error. Everything in my show is something I have sat with, processed, and chosen to share. I will not say it if I am not ready to own it.

Has being funny ever got you out of trouble?

Not yet. Believe me, I have tried. Sadly, the cops at Dubai airport did not share my sense of humour. But hey, that story made a great bit. So, silver lining!

Who is your own comedy hero?

I adore Ricky Gervais. I think he is just so funny and real. He does not give a sh*t. I hope I am like him when I am old.

Where is the strangest place you have come up with a joke?

In the waiting room, right before my first colonoscopy.

What do you not find funny as a comedian?

I think some people are quite mean on stage. There is a big difference between being cheeky and just being cruel. I do not like that energy. It feels bitter and lazy, and it is not for me.

What inspires you creatively?

I am an art director by profession, so I have always lived in the world of art, design, books, music, and poetry. I grew up immersed in all of it, and those influences still fuel me. When it comes to comedy, I do not just see it as joke-telling. I see it as a performance. There is rhythm, wordplay, aesthetic, and even a bit of quiet poetry woven through the chaos.

Why should we all come to your Edinburgh Fringe show?

Because if all goes to plan, I will make you laugh. Or at the very least, smile. Maybe even cry a little. You will definitely leave feeling less alone. Also, I spent an absurd amount of money on these posters, so honestly, I really need you to come.

Saaniya Abbas: Hellarious is at the Edinburgh Fringe 30 July–25 August. https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk

dubaibased comedianedinburgh festivalsaaniya abbasstand-up comedy

