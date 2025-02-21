Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Paul Chowdhry on upcoming show 'Englandia' and connecting with audiences

The pioneering comedian, who smashed open doors for British Asian stand-up stars, is embarking on his biggest UK tour in March

Paul Chowdhry

Paul Chowdhry

OMJ Photography
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirFeb 21, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

THERE are more stand-up comedians than ever now, but few connect with a cross-cultural audience of all ages quite like Paul Chowdhry.

The pioneer, who smashed open doors for British Asian stand-up stars, is embarking on his biggest UK tour in March, which includes major arena shows.

His continued dominance is evident in his new show Englandia selling out venues well in advance, leading to addition - al dates being added. Following hugely successful previous tours, Chowdhry’s latest show tackles relatable themes, including identity.

When Eastern Eye caught up with the fabulously talented comedian, he was finalising his new show and spoke about his craft, inspirations, key advice for new talent, fearlessness on stage, and his gym-honed physique.

How do you feel ahead of a major tour?

Before the tour, I’m just writing and getting it all together. It’s like training in the gym – for a comedian, the equiva-lent is performing in small clubs daily, testing material, and refining the show. By the time the tour starts and fin-ishes, it will have gone through about 15 different versions.

You’ve sold around 100,000 tickets on a previous tour, yet this is your biggest one yet. What can audiences expect from Englandia?

The last show (Family Friendly Comedian) aired on Sky TV in December. Before that, I did PC’s World and What’s Happening White People. This time, I put ‘England’ and ‘India’ together for Englandia. It’s a show about identity and where we all belong. We’ll explore that theme and what Englandia means throughout the show.

Do you know if material will be funny while writing it?

You think it’s funny, but you only realise when you get on stage. That’s why, for a 75-to-90-minute show, you need to write about four hours of material. It’s like writing a book – it goes through editors – or how filmmakers do test screen-ings. Comedians test material live. I don’t do many pre - views, but I perform in small venues to gauge what works. Comedy is linguistics, isn’t it? A scientific study of language, where changing a phrase can alter everything.

How much of your comedy is driven by fearlessness?

You say ‘fearless,’ but I just say what I feel. My comedy over the last 25 years has been based on my life. We had to be fearless if we grew up in the 1970s and 80s from backgrounds like ours. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have reached this point – there were no opportunities for people like us back then.

What does comedy mean to you today?

Comedy is just my life. It’s my identity, my pronoun. It’s who I am. My whole existence is comedy.

You have a rare ability to connect with cross-cultural audiences. How does that feel?

Everyone comes into my room – people of all ages and backgrounds. I’m honoured to have such big, diverse, and dedicated audiences. This tour is selling so well, and I’m humbled that it’s still happening after all these years. When people leave their homes, I want to give them a great show. If I go out to see someone, I expect brilliance. The fact that audiences keep returning is a real honour.

How does it feel to have so many sold-out shows?

I still can’t believe people keep coming. Shows are selling out, and we’re adding more dates due to demand. It means a lot, but I don’t overthink it. When I’m on stage, I focus on the show. With the stage lights on, you can only see the front row – you don’t realise thousands are watching. You just have to be in the zone.

What’s the secret to maintaining such high standards across so many shows?

You have to perform like it’s your first show. Some audiences may be seeing me for the first time, so I treat each performance like my best ever. Whether it’s 50 people or 15,000, I give it my all. Every show is different – it’s like a fingerprint. I improvise a lot, which is why audiences keep coming back.

Family Friendly Comedian evolved so much by the end of the tour that it was almost a different show by the time it aired on Sky.

You were the first big British comedian to perform in Saudi Arabia. Recently you toured North America. How was that?

If they speak English, I can perform anywhere! America was great – I did New York, Boston, Chicago, and Toronto. The crowds there were fantastic. They’re more receptive to comedy than British audiences, who are tougher. But I handle that well because I’m British. You have to adapt to every territory. I’d love to tour America more.

Chowdhry on stageOMJ Photography

You’ve been sharing a lot of topless gym photos. What’s that about?

You know that wasn’t for you, Asjad! But you can look if you want. I didn’t know you were into that. (Laughs) But seriously, I stay in shape. I’m middleaged now, and I want to inspire others to work out, eat properly, and stay active. Asian community has many health issues, and we need to change that.

Do you get a lot of DMs from female fans now?

No – just guys, really. And people like you asking me about it. No ladies.

What are your biggest unfulfilled ambitions?

I just want to keep writing and performing great comedy while improving as a performer. The more honest I am in my material, the better I get. Comedy is self-discovery – it’s a journey.

You’re a strong role model for a whole generation. How does that feel?

When I started, there were only a handful of British Asian comedians. Goodness Gracious Me was around, but they weren’t stand-up comedians. Stand-up is very different from sketch comedy. Now, so many British Asian comics are coming up. I was the first British Indian to do Live at the Apollo and sell out Wembley Arena – that inspired a lot of people. Back then, the industry didn’t believe there was an audience for us. Now, everything has changed.

What advice would you give to new comedians?

Be yourself and get out there. Today, opportunities exist regardless of background, gender, or culture. Honesty is what builds an audience. The more I’ve been myself, the bigger I’ve become. That’s what got me here.

What inspires you today as a comedian?

The audience. Seeing people come out to my shows still excites me. Even performing to 100 people at a preview is thrilling. The feeling of being on stage and impacting people’s lives is humbling.

What are your passions outside comedy?

That’s the problem – my life is comedy and the gym. I love good food, but that’s about it. I’ve sacrificed a lot to be a comedian. Maybe I should get some hobbies… watch more films.

What makes a great stand-up set?

It has to be funny and have elements of truth. That’s what makes people connect and keep coming back.

Why should we come to your new show?

I never force anyone, but if they come, they’ll see something unique. My live shows are very different from online clips. Standup should be experienced live – that’s where you feel the energy. It’s an experience everyone shares in the room.

Why do you love stand-up?

Because it’s who I am. Standup is the purest art form in entertainment. It’s not like film, TV, or theatre – it’s just you, a microphone, and an audience. It’s the boxing or mixed martial arts of entertainment – completely raw. It exposes people for who they are – whether you’re good or bad.

Paul Chowdhry: Englandia commences on March 5 and includes a show at the O2 in London on April 3, before concluding the UK tour at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on May 31. Visit www. paulchowdhry.com and www.gigsandtours.com

british asian comediansbritish asian starspaul chowdhry: englandiastandup comedianspaul chowdhry

Related News

Grimes
Entertainment

Grimes calls out Elon Musk over child’s medical crisis in viral X posts as billionaire remains silent

Donald Trump's 'special bond' with Modi
News

Donald Trump's 'special bond' with Modi

nilavukku en mel ennadi kobam
Entertainment

Dhanush's 'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' gets mixed reviews: Breezy rom-com or emotionally shallow?

james bond
Entertainment

Jeff Bezos’ post on next James Bond shakes the internet after Amazon’s takeover of franchise

More For You

Chila Burman casts ‘neon’ light on Indian migration stories

Chila Burman shows her work in tapestry

Chila Burman casts ‘neon’ light on Indian migration stories

CHILA BURMAN, who lit up Tate Britain during the dark days of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the West End of London last year, has now put her trademark tiger on the quayside façade of the Imperial War Museum North in Manchester.

For her new commission, called Chila Welcomes You, the artist has brought her personal perspective to “the heritage of conflict and stories of Indian migration to Britain after the Second World War”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

Mica paintings focused on daily life, traders, customs and costumes

Indian mica paintings capture‘common man’ of 18th century

RATNA VIRA, author of Art Under the Indian Sun: Evolution of Artistic Themes in the British Period – it contains stunning paintings of “ordinary” people in 18th century India done on mica – seems to be a renaissance woman.

Or a Delhi celebrity with a very busy life. She writes fiction and non-fiction, paints and collects art.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jagjit Singh: The ghazal maestro who redefined Indian music

Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh: The ghazal maestro who redefined Indian music

ASJAD NAZIR

JAGJIT SINGH is always part of the conversation when discussing India’s greatest and most influential music artists. Born on February 8, 1941, the singer, musician, and composer left behind a lasting legacy before passing away on October 10, 2011, at the age of 70.

Eastern Eye marks the birth anniversary of the silky-voiced maestro by telling his remarkable story – from humble beginnings to making an incredible global impact, suffering an unbearable heartbreak, and creating songs that are still enjoyed by many millions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mina Anwar: A trailblazer on stage and screen brings Shirley Valentine to life

Mina Anwar

Mina Anwar: A trailblazer on stage and screen brings Shirley Valentine to life

MINA ANWAR has left a lasting mark on British popular culture with outstanding performances across film, theatre, and TV.

The acclaimed actress is part of a generation that broke new ground for British Asians, with a remarkable body of work that includes a trailblazing role in the hit sitcom The Thin Blue Line and major theatrical productions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brasil! Brasil! at the Royal Academy: A journey through Brazilian modernism

Banana Plantation (1927) by Lasar Segall

Brasil! Brasil! at the Royal Academy: A journey through Brazilian modernism

THE Royal Academy has a wonderful, new exhibition called Brasil! Brasil! The Birth of Modernism featuring more than 130 works by 10 Brazilian artists from the 1910s to the 1970s.

As with all great art, it gives you a real feel for Brazil.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc