  • Thursday, July 15, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,989
Total Cases 30,987,880
Today's Fatalities 581
Today's Cases 41,806
Roar Of RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer share a grand making video

By: MurtuzaNullwala

SS Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. From first look posters to updating fans about the shooting of the film, the makers of RRR are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz.

On Thursday, the makers of the film released a making video titled, Roar Of RRR, in which they have showcased that the movie is being made on a grand scale. The official Twitter handle of the movie tweeted, “The effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience is here! Watch the making of #RRRMovie here https://youtu.be/hdQlgy4px6M #RoarOfRRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @mmkeeravaani @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies.”

In the making video, we get to see some amazing action sequences and also get a glimpse of all the actors in it. Well, till now, the makers had not unveiled the first look poster of Shriya Saran, but in the Roar Of RRR, we also get a glimpse of her.

While there have been reports of RRR getting postponed to 2022, the making video once again confirms that the movie will hit the big screens on 13th October 2021.

A few days ago, it was revealed that the talking portions of RRR have been shot and only the shooting of two songs is left.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a song featuring Alia, Ram, and Jr NTR will be shot at the end of this month, and the makers will be spending a whopping amount of Rs. 3 crore ( Rs. 30000000 / £ 290495) on the track.

