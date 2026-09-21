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Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Mysaa’ teaser hints at the extreme lengths she went to for the role

Mandanna suffered a tendon injury while filming

Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Mysaa’ teaser hints at the extreme lengths she went to for the role

The teaser shows Mandanna wielding a sickle, breaking necks

X/ Rashmika Mandanna
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 21, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Rashmika Mandanna plays a Gond tribal woman in Mysaa.
  • The teaser shows her character taking on brutal action sequences involving a sickle, bike chases and underwater fights.
  • Mandanna suffered a tendon injury while filming one of the action scenes.

Rashmika Mandanna is taking on one of her most physically demanding roles yet in Mysaa, with the film’s teaser offering a glimpse of the intense preparation and action that went into the project.

The teaser, released by the makers on Sunday, introduces Mandanna as a Gond tribal woman who appears to be pushed to her limits before turning to violence.

“I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost,” her character says before launching into a series of brutal action sequences.

Rashmika Mandanna’s intense action avatar

The teaser shows Mandanna wielding a sickle, breaking necks with a kick and taking on multiple opponents. She is also seen riding a bike and fighting underwater.

The actor underwent rigorous physical training to prepare for the demanding role and action sequences.

Her preparation also came with a serious setback on set. Mandanna suffered a painful injury while filming when her tendon detached during an action sequence.

‘Mysaa’ marks Rawindra Pulle’s directorial debut

Mysaa marks the directorial debut of Rawindra Pulle. The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh.

Shreyaas K Krishna serves as the cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. International action choreographer Andy Long has handled the film’s action sequences.

When does ‘Mysaa’ release?

Mysaa is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 27. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Mandanna was most recently seen in Cocktail 2, which was released in June. She will next appear in Ranabaali, which is scheduled to arrive in October.

action sequencesinjurymysaarashmika mandanna
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