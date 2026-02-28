'Ranabaali' first look released as makers toast Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Highlights

First-look video showcases a wedding sequence between the lead characters

Track O Mere Saajan composed by Ajay-Atul accompanies the visuals

Film directed by Rahul Sankrityan

Actors recently married in Udaipur

A celebratory reveal from the film’s team

The makers of Ranabaali have unveiled a first-look video centred on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, offering an early glimpse into their pairing in the upcoming historical drama. The release was positioned as a tribute to the actors’ recent wedding, blending real-life celebration with the film’s narrative moment.

Shared by production house Mythri Movie Makers, the clip highlights the lead characters’ wedding, setting the tone for their relationship arc in the story.

Wedding visuals backed by a romantic track

The video is built around the song O Mere Saajan, featuring vocals by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. It opens with ceremonial preparations before moving to the couple’s grand entrance in traditional attire, followed by brief snapshots of their life together.

A closing message on screen wishes the pair a happy married life, reinforcing the celebratory framing of the release.

Poster and message underline the pairing

Alongside the video, the team issued a poster spotlighting the duo, accompanied by messaging that emphasised the enduring bond between their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma. The promotional note described the release as a “special surprise” marking the moment.

Real-life partnership and past collaborations

Deverakonda and Mandanna married on 26 February in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The actors have previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, making their reunion in Ranabaali a notable point of interest for audiences.