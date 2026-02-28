Skip to content
'Ranabaali' first look released as makers toast Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding

Actors recently married in Udaipur

Ranabaali first look

The clip highlights the lead characters’ wedding

X/ MythriOfficial
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • First-look video showcases a wedding sequence between the lead characters
  • Track O Mere Saajan composed by Ajay-Atul accompanies the visuals
  • Film directed by Rahul Sankrityan
  • Actors recently married in Udaipur

A celebratory reveal from the film’s team

The makers of Ranabaali have unveiled a first-look video centred on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, offering an early glimpse into their pairing in the upcoming historical drama. The release was positioned as a tribute to the actors’ recent wedding, blending real-life celebration with the film’s narrative moment.

Shared by production house Mythri Movie Makers, the clip highlights the lead characters’ wedding, setting the tone for their relationship arc in the story.

Wedding visuals backed by a romantic track

The video is built around the song O Mere Saajan, featuring vocals by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. It opens with ceremonial preparations before moving to the couple’s grand entrance in traditional attire, followed by brief snapshots of their life together.

A closing message on screen wishes the pair a happy married life, reinforcing the celebratory framing of the release.

- YouTube youtu.be

Poster and message underline the pairing

Alongside the video, the team issued a poster spotlighting the duo, accompanied by messaging that emphasised the enduring bond between their characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma. The promotional note described the release as a “special surprise” marking the moment.

Real-life partnership and past collaborations

Deverakonda and Mandanna married on 26 February in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The actors have previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, making their reunion in Ranabaali a notable point of interest for audiences.

rashmika mandannaweddingranabaalivijay deverakonda

More For You

