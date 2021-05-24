Ranveer Singh approached to play Ravana in magnum opus Sita

Trending Now
Ranveer Singh (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF)
By: Mohnish Singh

At present, several big-ticket mythological films are in the works in India. Almost every leading film producing industry in the country is either already working on such a project or is planning to roll one soon. Some of these projects are being planned as a pan-India film, set to release simultaneously in several popular Indian languages.

Celebrated screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, whose credits include Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), has also announced a mythological magnum-opus titled Sita. The film will be told from the perspective of queen Sita and from what we hear, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are in consideration for the plum role.

While the makers are yet to cast the female lead, the news is coming in that they have approached Ranveer Singh to play the role of Ravana in the film. The actor has reportedly liked his part, but he is yet to give his final nod.

Spilling more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “Sita will be mounted on a huge scale and the magnitude of the film will be as big as a Baahubali. While it is a toss-up between Kareena and Alia for the main role, the makers have approached Ranveer Singh to play Ravana. Yes, if this happens, it might be the first-ever film that Ranveer and Kareena will be doing together. They were supposed to do Ram Leela (2013) but it did not work out. From what we know, both Bebo and Ranveer have loved their parts and are waiting for the final narration to give a go-ahead to the project.”

Filmmaker Alaukik Desai has been tapped to direct the hugely anticipated magnum opus.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.








