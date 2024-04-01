Ram Charan, wife Upasana celebrate Easter in Thailand

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Power couple Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are currently vacationing in Thailand.

The official Instagram account for their pet Rhyme shared a picture wishing fans a Happy Easter and writing, “Happy Easter Sunday, adults only pic! Ok!”

In the image, Upasana and Ram can be seen posing with their other friends.

Recently, Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday. On his birthday, he offered prayers at the Tirupati temple along with his wife Upasana Kamineni, and daughter Klin Kaara.

On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the makers of ‘Game Changer’ treated fans to a fun track ‘Jaragandi’ from the film.

The lyrical video of the song shows Kiara and Ram Charan ruling the dance floor with their dynamic energy. Both are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.